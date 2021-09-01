LINVILLE — In August 1989, Ambassador Baptist College opened its doors to 36 students from across America — students who came to prepare for full-time Christian service. Today, the focus and thrust of the college remains constant and the student body continues to grow.
Dr. Ron Comfort, the founder and chancellor of Ambassador Baptist College, is a veteran of more than 50 years of full-time evangelism. Through his years of ministry, God led him to establish a Bible college whose sole focus was training men and women for Christian service. In 2009, Dr. Alton Beal became the president of ABC, and continues with the same burden and joy of preparing the next generation of Christian servants.
Students at Ambassador Baptist College major in Bible and will have earned more than 60 credit hours in Bible upon receiving a four-year degree. Along with this solid Bible training, the students also choose a second major in the field of ministry to which God has called them to. Add to this sound Bible training a strong local church emphasis, daily chapel messages, Christ-honoring music, and a warm friendly atmosphere, and the result is Ambassador Baptist College.
ABC Ensemble and quartets travel to churches on alternating weekends throughout the school year and several weeks in the summer months providing special music and preaching.
On September 5, Faith Baptist Church in Linville will host Ambassador Bible College for a time of music and preaching. The church is located at 166 West Third Street in Linville, with a service time of 11 a.m.
