Some lyrics have been running through my head recently and I wanted to share them:
“Amazing Grace, will always be my song of praise, for it was grace that bought my liberty. I do not know just why He came to love me so. He looked beyond my fault and saw my need. I shall forever lift mine eyes to Calvary. To view the cross where Jesus died for me; How marvelous, His grace that caught my falling soul, He looked beyond my fault and saw my need.”
How amazing is the grace of God? He has blessed us beyond anything we could ever imagine, and the problem that we tend to have at this point is that we neglect to remember what He is doing and give Him the praise.
In my own life, I see many ways that God has worked to bless me, and I am very thankful for what He has done. This Amazing Grace that I speak about is a level of love that we can all only hope to experience in our lives. It is something that many have forgotten, something that most have never and will never experience unless they turn their life over to God and allow Him to guide our hearts and our steps.
How do we allow this love and grace cover our lives? I think we can turn to 1 John 4 for answers to this:
“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.”
If we allow God and his grace to abide in us then His love will be perfected and as we grow with Him in control, we will begin to understand the way that God’s love and grace works. We will even start spreading and showing that love to others. Are you willing to sacrifice as God did? Are you willing even if others don’t accept it? He showed His grace for us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us; let’s remember that today!
Phillip Greene has been Pastor at Newland Christian Church since 2016. He is active in the local community as a coach and public address announcer for Avery County athletics. His devotions are available by clicking to phillipgreene.wordpress.com.
