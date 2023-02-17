BURNSVILLE — Thanks to Altec’s Styslinger Foundation, the first of two Children’s Discovery Centers at the Mayland Earth to Sky Park is now under construction. The Children’s Discovery Centers will join the Bare Dark Sky Observatory and the Arthur Planetarium to educate visitors about the natural world from the earth to the sky.
The Altec Styslinger Engineering Discovery Center will house exhibits related to the field of applied engineering. Many exhibits will have a space theme to enlighten guests on the technology used in the field of astronomy and space exploration. The Engineering Center will be connected to a neighboring building that will house the Environmental Science Discovery Center. Both centers will feature hands-on STEM education for children of all ages.
Altec’s generous donation will fund the renovation of the engineering building’s interior, preparing it for the installation of interactive exhibits. 3D printing, Lego tables, robotic arms, and space exploration simulators are just a few of the exhibits already planned. Students in Mayland’s Applied Engineering program at the Anspach School for Advanced Manufacturing will contribute a scaled Mars Rover built from NASA’s Expedition Rover blueprints. In addition to permanent exhibits, the center will feature traveling/rotating exhibits in an effort to consistently provide new learning opportunities.
“We are thrilled to partner with Altec and the Styslinger Foundation on the Engineering Discovery Center! Altec is a major employer in our region who understands the importance of getting area youth excited and engaged with hands-on STEM education. We are very grateful for their generosity and for helping make this project a reality,” said Margaret Earley-Thiele, Dean of Advancement at Mayland Community College.
In addition to the Engineering Center, the Environmental Science Discovery Center will house exhibits encouraging visitors to explore everything about the world around them, from plants and bees to local river systems. A naming opportunity is still available for the Environmental Discovery Center.
Mayland Earth to Sky Park is located at 66 Energy Exchange Dr. Burnsville, NC. For more information about the park, please visit www.mayland.edu/esp or call the Visitor Center at (828) 470-7584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.