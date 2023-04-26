ALTAMONT – Altamont Methodist Church is welcoming back a time-honored tradition within the congregation this spring in order to unite the community around a singular cause.
On Saturday, May 6, Altamont Methodist Church will hold its community scholarship breakfast for the first time in two years since the pandemic put the event on hiatus. The breakfast begins at 7 a.m. and continues until 10 a.m., and is being held at 85 Altamont Church Rd. in Newland.
“The purpose of the scholarship is to benefit kids both within the church and in the broader community,” church member Jack Wiseman Jr. said. “To the best of our ability, we work to give these scholarships to the kids who need and deserve them.”
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the Fred and Geneva Barber Scholarship Fund, which is given to students who have exhibited academic talents and responsibility but possess financial need. Past recipients have gone on to attend community colleges, trade schools and universities, with some recipients having achieved their specific educational goals, such as veterinary school and nursing.
“Most of the recipients end up finishing college and go on to pursue their professional careers,” Shirley England of Jonas Ridge Methodist Church said. “Some return home and contribute to the community, while others go on to other places.”
Altamont Methodist Church’s scholarship fund began in 1981 at the suggestion of Mike Duncan, in whose memory the breakfast is held. The first scholarships were awarded to students at Avery and Mitchell high schools in the amount of a couple of hundred dollars.
In 1984, Fred and Geneva Barber endowed the scholarship and, upon their passing, their family had donations directed toward the scholarship fund, which then allowed the church to begin giving out larger amounts.
In recent years, three to four students have been able to receive scholarships within a given year, with the amount being approximately $1,000 each, issued predominantly to Avery High School students. Scholarship funds are handled by the United Methodist Foundation.
The church’s community breakfast began in the 1990s and has been used to raise funds for various projects and missions. In 2004, funds from the breakfast were used to pay off the church’s outreach center, while other funds raised were donated to individuals with medical trouble or who had lost their homes in a house fire, among other needs. In recent years, the breakfast has been used to benefit the recipients of the church’s academic scholarship.
“Over the years, the breakfast has been well-loved and well-received by the community,” England said.
Historically, the breakfast was held monthly from April to October. This year’s event is a trial-run of sorts in order to garner enough interest to keep the event going through the summer months and into the future.
The menu features a classic breakfast spread of country ham, eggs, sausage, biscuits and coffee, among other delicacies. Attendees need to bring cash in order to pay for the food and contribute to the scholarship fund.
For more information, contact Altamont Methodist Church at (828) 737-0065.
