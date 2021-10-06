“The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.”
These words are part of a larger quote from the pioneering environmentalist Rachel Carson, in which she laments humankind’s increasing disconnect from and disregard for the natural world.
Since moving back to North Carolina, specifically to the Black Mountains, Allison Edge’s work has become solely focused on both the wonders of the landscapes here, especially when they appear to be out of a dream or fantasy, and the fragile realities of the natural inhabitants of this area.
“Carson’s words echoed in my thoughts as I chose the images in this series,” Edge said. “Whether depicting the entire ecosystem of a mountain range balance, or an individual moth, I hope my work will also draw some attention to the required for the living world of nature to thrive.”
Burnsville Community 2D Gallery at 102 West Main Street’s gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information click to toeriverarts.org.
