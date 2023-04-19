HIGH COUNTRY — Volunteers and excited soon-to-be prom attendees filled the Atrium at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone to try on outfits and accessories in preparation for the upcoming Joy Prom.
Dresses, suites, jewelry and ties lined tables and clothing racks of the meeting space on Saturday, April 15. Guests picked through options to decide on their look for the prom before volunteers helped make alterations for the perfect fit.
Those already decided on their dress or suit decorated lanterns to be displayed at the big event.
The 2023 Joy Prom will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. To celebrate the longevity of the evening, this year's theme is "Picture this... 10 years of God's Faithfulness!"
The afternoon begins each year with a red-carpet entrance that leads to the dance floor where music, dancing and snacking is the agenda for the majority of the day.
At the pamper station, volunteers will help guests style their hair and makeup and get their nails done or shoes shined. After getting ready, professional photos can be taken at the photo booth.
Joy Prom is part of Alliance Bible Fellowship's Special Needs Ministry which serves individuals who have special medical or development needs. Guests of all ages welcome to attend.
