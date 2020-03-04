NEWLAND — After spending the winter months huddled together in the church’s fellowship hall, Victory Baptist is finally reopening its doors and welcoming the public into its newly renovated sanctuary.
The remodel, completed by Church Interiors, came as the church saw its attendance increase in recent years and found itself needing to readjust the space allocated in its sanctuary in order to fit in the additional churchgoers. The growth is due in part to a youth movement being experienced by the church.
Pastor Ethan Greene is only 23 years old, yet since the time he was voted in as head pastor in January of 2017, he has seen the church grow from an attendance of 35 to 40 a week to averaging around 100 people consistently. The church now has a seating capacity of 150 in order to accommodate the added interest.
Greene, a self-proclaimed “Biblicist,” says he is asked all the time what his secret is, or how he was able to attract and manage the growth of a church in Avery County. His response is simple: “the word of God.”
“I know that’s a generic and general answer, but we believe the Bible is absolute truth and not just a book on situational ethics,” Greene said. “We unapologetically preach the Bible, even the hard passages. It’s true. It’s not easy. There are some things that step on my own toes, but who am I to dictate to God, or to His word that’s been around for thousands of years, what is right and what’s not.”
The son of a pastor, Greene says he felt the calling on his life to go into ministry early. He became saved at the age of eight and began evangelizing at the age of 14. Despite not having his driver’s license, Greene still found a way to proclaim the good news.
“I couldn’t drive, of course, so I would call people and say, ‘Pawpaw or Meemaw, I need you to drive me from point A to point B.’ Once I got my license, I was on the road in evangelism,” Greene said.
By the time he turned 16, Greene felt another calling on his life: he knew that one day he would pastor a church. However, it was not an easy calling. As is common with children who grew up in a pastor’s home, he rejected the idea. Not because his own father or mother had been hypocritical — he says that they acted the same way on Sunday as they did on Monday — but because they were so connected and involved with their own congregations.
“There would be times when I would go to bed and my heart broke as a little boy just because I saw my mom and dad’s heart break. I didn’t understand why, but it had something to do with the church. Because somebody had hurt them, it hurt me, so I didn’t want it,” Greene said.
Nevertheless, Greene felt his heart change at a youth meeting at his father’s church, Bibleway Baptist in Boone. His friend Cody Shew, who is a farmer, professional bull rider and evangelist, gave a message that day on completely giving yourself over to the Lord.
“He was preaching on giving your all to God,” Greene said. “[He said] God can do more with your life than you could ever do with a million lifetimes if you handled it yourself. At 14, I said, ‘God, I can’t do it, but you can. And if I’m a fool doing it, I’ll be a fool for you.’ It changed my life. It was like getting saved all over again. I left the church parking lot that night thinking ‘Man, I’ve actually got a purpose to life. I know what it is now.’”
Greene moved from church to church until one day he got a call from a member of Victory Baptist. Their pastor, James Beaver, was retiring at the age of 91. Beaver had initially grown the church from a congregation that met in a basement and expanded into a trailer before they eventually purchased their current building which used to be an old general store.
The church was going through a transition and Greene was not sure if he was the right man for the job.
“Honestly, when I walked in, I didn’t see Victory as a moment of ‘this is what I’ve been praying for,’” he said.
Yet in time, Greene grew to love those who attended church there, and in January of 2017 he was voted in as their permanent pastor.
Now Greene leads the church’s congregation in worship on Sundays and leads their Bible study on Wednesdays. To celebrate their recent reopening, Greene began a study entitled “All Things New,” about John chapter three and what happens when someone accepts Christ.
The church also sponsors 35 independent missionaries, encompassing work that includes church planting in Utah, supporting missionaries in the medical field and providing support to orphanages in Bulgaria.
In addition, Greene will be starting a youth ministry in May, a special project considering that he and his wife Catherine met each other at a youth rally when they were teenagers.
“Her brother was playing the piano for me, and I didn’t know that he had a sister. When I went to speak to him, I saw her and forgot all about him. I saw this beautiful girl with beautiful green eyes. I had always been attracted to blue eyes until I saw her. We dated for about a year and a half. During that period, we got engaged and got married and it’s just been incredible,” Green said.
Greene says that everything good in his life has come from the Lord and indirectly from ministry. However, despite his recent success, he says that he realizes at his age there are many other things he could be doing that are perhaps more common amongst those in their late teens and early twenties.
“When I was 16, a man came up to me and asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I said I was in ministry, and I will never forget what he said to me. He said ‘Don’t you feel like you’re missing out? Why not just wait, just postpone.’ I looked at him, and I said, ‘I have missed out. I’ve missed out on all the agony, the sorry of wasting my life. I’m blessed to know at such an early age what I’ve been born to do, to have this intimate walk with the God of creation in my heart.’”
Victory Baptist Church meets at 485 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland. Sunday morning service is held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening service is held at 6 p.m. and Wednesday Bible studies begin at 7 p.m. The church can be reached at (828) 964-5763.
