NEWLAND – A tour and growing workshop took place on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Chris Eswine Apple Orchard featuring a growing seminar by Bill Hoffman, an agriculture and natural resources agent of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.
The tour put more than 180 apple trees on display for eager guests looking to learn about and admire the 40 acres of orchard maintained by Chris and Diane Eswine. The orchard also accents some pear trees, walnuts, chestnuts, cows, and a grape vineyard to which Diane refers to as her “winery.” The bountiful plot of rolling hills has a vast array of different aged apple trees, from young dwarfs still yet to bear fruit all the way to arboreal behemoths measuring 30 feet tall and more than 100 years old.
Diane Eswine’s family has owned the property for generations and she is always in awe of the idyllic views and the bevy of fruit that the orchard bestows.
“Surprisingly I never get tired of apples,” Diane said.
Orchard master Chris Eswine has taken care of the 40 acres in its entirety for 15 years and has been a full-time job with all of the requirements — from mowing and pruning to fertilizing and pest treatment.
“It takes a lot of time for sure, but I do come home for dinner,” Chris Eswine said.
Visitors of the workshop included small orchard growers, backyard growers and apple fans alike. They were treated to a comprehensive and profusely rich educational experience by Hoffman. A wealth of knowledge and tools of the trade were provided to guests of the orchard. Instructive information at the tour included insect management, site selection, animal protection, diseases, tree pruning, site preparation, grafting, history, taste and much more.
It can be said that apple trees require considerable care and attention in order to maintain growth and bear quality fruit. The tour and workshop illustrated the expansive variety of apples that exist and the different types of apples specifically for different products. There are different apples for juice, cider, baking, cooking, storage, sauce and fresh eating, otherwise known as dessert apples.
“Apples are a real versatile fruit, and Avery is a great location and climate for them to grow,” Hoffman stated.
The apple connoisseur went on to instruct extensively on the art of grafting. The technique of grafting is used to “join a bud from a tree and attach it to the rootstock of another.” Some varieties of vegetative plants do not come from seedlings, as grafting is part of the process to selectively choose what variety of apple the grower wants.
“Back in the day everyone who had an orchard would just spread seed on the ground and you would get different varieties based on what pollinates it,” Hoffman explained.
Technically, when grafting, a single tree could have multiple different varieties of apple on it while using the same root system. Grafted trees not only excel in diversification but also in fruit bearing convenience and speed.
“Grafting, is on average, about two years faster for fruit over seeds, and with grafting you have a higher success rate as well,” Hoffman noted.
Some other tricks of the trade witnessed at the tour and workshop was the tying of bricks and rocks attached to rope on the limbs of trees to keep the branches growing horizontal.
“Every time you make a cut on an apple tree, they grow vertical, they will grow straight up in the air,” Hoffman illustrated. “A good tree has a good crotch angle and a nice horizontal limb.”
Growers can also utilize some of the organic pest control methods such as neem oil, diatomaceous earth, and even release beneficial predatory insects like nematodes that attack moths and maggots that harm the tree. Red sticky ball traps will also work to attract the apple maggot and the stickiness of the ball will hold them in place.
“The apple maggots are attracted to the color,” Hoffman explained.
Pest management is a very important aspect to apple growing, especially against borer beetles, often cited as “the apple tree killer.”
“Borers tunnel so much that a six-inch diameter tree can break in high wind if they get to it. The closer your trees are to the woods, the more that borers are a problem,” Hoffman said.
The worst of all the pests, confirmed by Hoffman, Eswine and backyard growers of the tour group are local deer population that browse the apples every day. Eswine admitted to deer being a problem to his own orchard.
“Deer are the worst, but I feed them by the house anyway.”
