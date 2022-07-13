Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Part of Avery County’s charm is its beautiful mountain settings with lovely seasonal colors. Within these colorful mountains and skies, colors are included in spectacular views, with wildlife, flora and trees! Being an observer of not only the sky, night and day, the colors of the seasons and the wildlife and their cycles also take notice. Baby wild turkey pullets are everywhere in my neck of the woods this year. These young gobblers with obvious sibling rivalries give us all a sense of ownership in this place of natural beauty set high in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
My husband and I came to Avery County five years ago. He was very sick when we came here and settled down. But he got to experience the beauty of its surroundings. As a fly fisherman, he could walk down to the Toe and cast out, or to other great trout streams and he could still hike. We were able to enjoy that last year in a way we never expected.
In the journey of becoming a widow after over 40 years together, I looked to the surroundings. A black kitten (very common up here) walked into my life and began showing me lots of amazing events. A baby blue heron crying for its mother and a fawn and its protective mother were just a couple of ongoing events on the land that she made sure I saw!
There was an article on the cover of The Avery Journal that caught my eye. A gentleman was in the paper announcing the arrival of elk back into Avery County. I was so excited! For a number of years, my husband and I were volunteers with the Division of Wildlife in Colorado. We gave tours on the weekends of what life was like on a 14,000-foot peak outside of Denver. At 12,500 feet, we would teach people about the tundra (flowers that grow above 10,000 feet where the trees stop growing due to lack of oxygen) and other characteristics that needed introductions. On our tours we could view big horn sheep and mountain goats that were amazing going straight up sheer rocky cliffs. Among other animals were the elk!
They are big “deer” and very family oriented. When they bugle in the fall to vie for a “cow’s” affection, their bellows roll along the mountains. When I read that a couple brought elk into Avery County, it was something I needed to see. I found out the location and went up to meet them. They want children to know what they look like and how they act. A trip to visit Braveheart, Dancer and Meadow was affirming to the beauty on this earth. The bond this couple has with them defies nature. These elk were rescued from an elk farm. if not bought, they would have been elk meat, but that did not happen with these three and now they can be enjoyed to watch and observe.
After a trip to Cherokee, NC in 2013, our family was amazed to see elk walking around the town. No fear? Everyone just gave them plenty of room so they did not feel threatened. The National Park Service had 20 elk put into Smoky Mountains National Park in the late 1990s. It quickly became more than 200, and they started moving out to other locations along the Blue Ridge. This truly was a blessing for North Carolina.
In the mountains of Colorado, and even in big cities like Denver, elk herds come and go back into the mountains. Towns like Evergreen and Estes Park are use to sharing parks with them. Avery County is also given a gift. Banner Elk has a beautiful statue of an elk. Elk Park and Elk River also inherited their names from this awesome local animal. Now Newland has the real thing, a heritage for our young people. What a gift to have in a country that had them to begin with back in time.
As drivers in this land of bounty, we are always watching for traffic on our narrow mountain roads. Deer, fox, bear, and other creatures such as raccoons and groundhogs like to use roads and highways to move around on as well. This land of the Blue Ridge hosts many delightful sights and delights. Maybe someday there will be “Elk Crossing” signs in Avery County and on the Blue Ridge as well!
