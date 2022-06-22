Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy will be providing occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Three years ago, I met Phillip Greene at WECR radio station. We talked about our heart for Avery County and the precious and unique churches and families. We both shared a hope for a major revival here in Avery County.
Tommy Burleson, when speaking at Singing on the Mountain in June of 2018, said, “Avery County, come out of your church buildings and become the body of Christ!” That was music to my ears.
My amazing husband had passed away three months before. We had moved to Avery County through God’s leading, and Gregg’s last year before he died of cancer was full of living a quiet life here, living for his Lord. He made a difference in many lives here due to his gentle, loving ways.
Living in Avery County these past four years have been hard and wonderful. I miss Gregg very much, but God has kept me busy praying for the body of Avery County. One event was recording shows heard on WECR three times a day on Monday through Friday called “Adventures in Creation” and were stories from our family’s incredible life living in seven states with volunteering for many programs, such as whale watch counting (counting gray whales) in Oregon’s Pacific Ocean.
Greg and I taught people about life at 12,500 feet, about its animals (elk, bighorn sheep and mountain goats). We lived in the Badlands of Montana and the Bridger Mountains in Western Montana. We met and married in Summit County, Colorado, which is the highest county seat in the country. We also worked at Arapahoe Basin, the highest ski area in the country. We left Colorado to help my in-laws in Naples, Fla. While there, I learned about creation science (God’s science based on His Word), as I taught kindergarten there I taught the whole school (300 students pre-K through high school) sharing about seeing science through God’s eyes and how it was and still is thrilling! As we discover the riches of His creation, may it be a praise to Him and a blessing to you, the reader, I hope.
I pray you will be blessed by this column and see your life with a new lens: His! Hope you enjoy the view! It is about our loving Creator’s incredible creation!
