Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik graduated from Colorado State University and taught school for more than 40 years, with experience teaching preschool, elementary school and Creation Science in a Christian school of more than 300 students in Naples, Fla. for more than a decade.
I am in the High Country writing outside on a warm, early spring day and it is received with gratitude. The warmth of the sun, clear blue skies, birds chirping and a small creek babbling make the days memorable. The sun gives us Vitamin D3 which we need to keep our bodies tiptop. As the daffodils bloom, the bright yellow color is welcome reminders of weather as it gets warmer. Yes, we can get a windstorm, or sleet or even snow before summer comes in, but this day was a day of rejoicing that the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain, much like the Rockies on a smaller scale, are getting buds on their trees, the wild cherry is covered in beautiful white flowers and animals are coming out of their long winters nap.
Yes, Solomon was right: winter is past and spring is showing her glorious self in a special place, a safe place on God’s green earth. Yes, mountain ranges all over the world can bring a huge surprise. Last year, the Alps had a record snowfall in early summer that was quite surprising. But these glorious days bring out all kinds of work of raking leaves, mowing the grass for the first time and enjoying being outside to work in His creation.
This winter was a hard one. With a cold Christmas week, including huge electric bills, a catastrophe under my home in a sub-basement left me without electricity for a week. Five amazing men stepped in and helped with taking an old hot water heater out and installing a new one. God’s Body is real in this county, and the outreach for helping one in need was precious.
Avery County is a very special place to God, and He has set it apart for a reason. Winter had its sleet, some snow, and cold winds, but as we head into spring, we all know more can come. With God’s creation marching to the warmth of the sun and spreading its fingers out to show off His artwork, His nature gives us renewed hope during a joyous season!
One day, a few weeks ago, my younger kitten was looking out a window on a shelf that she and my older cat love to sit on. This day the smaller cat stuck her nose out straight to the window and I have learned that means something exciting outside has presented itself. It was two does who had gone down to the creek to get water and were returning up the mountain. Being a warm day for all, after a wet, cold winter, the surprise was well accepted, and the peaceable kingdom was opening up its wonders for spring to summer to fall and then back to winter.
I know many of us in the county of beauty have seen many wonders seen just in driving to the store, or work or a joyride to view the season. Wild turkey, bear, blue herons and other birds of prey, small ones that are seedeaters, raccoons, chipmunks and so many other animals are attracted to the creek and the forest above.
A raccoon was on my deck one night. I didn’t know it was there until my older cat stood at the window pane of the French door and would not move. My outside light was on and I crept slowing and quietly to take a look. As I peeked through the slates of the window blind, I saw the oddest thing. This “teenage” raccoon was standing in the corner of the deck railing, where it made a 90-degree turn. He was on his hind legs, with one arm on the top of the deck. He could have had a cigarette in his hand because he looked like a rebel. I have never had such an odd experience like that in nature. I called my family and everyone got a huge laugh. I moved and he took off, so no picture to prove this story, but when living in God’s country, there are plenty of stories of unique experiences like that.
As migraters return, including birds, butterflies and other animals that are coming back to Avery County, and our hibernators come out of their winter habitat, it is a joy to welcome them back. As they get out into the sunlight again, please take care to watch those just waking up. They are slow and many find themselves lying by the side of the road after being hit.
God’s world is truly one of wonder. He created it for our delight. His Holy Word teaches us the walk and His Body responds to the needs of His world. Be blessed by the times we live in. The world shows us that His time is getting shorter for a return. As each of us get out and enjoy these days, thank Him for the wonder of Avery County. He said it is a Special Place. It is in summer, winter, spring and fall!
Happy Spring!
Welcome to the discussion.
