Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik graduated from Colorado State University and taught school for more than 40 years, with experience teaching preschool, elementary school and Creation Science in a Christian school of more than 300 students in Naples, Fla. for more than a decade.
Grandfather Mountain is a great place to watch migrating eagles in the fall. Our proud emblem can be a wonderful reminder of one of the greatest country’s the world had ever seen. As our founding fathers made many decisions to create a new nation, the Bald Eagle was given the place of our symbol for the world!
Our Creator loves this beautiful bird and our country has proudly used it for almost two and a half centuries. They soar and dive, screech and catch whether it is a mammal, fish or other birds. It was a blessing to see them often while living in the Rocky Mountains. They love cliffs and long distances to scan for prey. When driving in a river canyon in western Colorado many years ago, my children, still young, and I were delighted when a Bald Eagle flew over the river and equal to our height above the river at our speed. It was an incredible Adventure in Creation.
Avery County is similar as the highest county seat in the eastern United States. Caring for their young in high places is interesting. The nests are usually on a rock or high tree and the parents are both involved in teaching them how to fly, catch prey and fish.
In Isaiah 40:31, a powerful verse talks of this as an illustration of our own walk with the Lord. It says that those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint.
The trilogy “Lord of the Rings” is a favorite read of mine. It is the life of believers and the powerful ups and downs that are met. Frodo, the main character, must return a ring that represents sin. Two times eagles were used to rescue main characters in the trilogy. Gandalf was rescued by one from the top of a high tower with no way off. But a giant eagle came and rescued him from the awful Saruman, an evil worker for Satan. At the end of the movie Frodo and Samwise Gamchi, his best friend, have finally accomplished the mission of getting rid of the evil ring. But as they run out of the mountain it is caving in with lots of lava and fire, they jump across the river of fire and land on a big rock. As they reminisce about their journey and their friendship, giant eagles come and pick them off of the rock and take them back to Rivendell.
Eagles are powerful symbols and even the ships’ captains in Revelation will be looking for the eagle. As we look at current events, it seems that many of the prophecies of the Bible might be coming true. Jerusalem and Israel are one again for the first time in 2,000 years. Wars and rumors of wars can be seen on our phones. Yellowstone National Park, a gorgeous place to visit, is recognizing that all the pools and geysers are connected and a great eruption is expected at any time.
After teaching Creation Science for many years in Florida, seeing the news and reports of strange happenings in the heavens, a huge volcano erupting in Syria that has its lava coming from the center of the earth, people groups going against each other, lawlessness, families falling apart, and people leaving churches in mass, it is time to recognize where we are.
God gave us His living word. His Eagles are a part of it. Pray for our world, country, neighbor and our families. Keep your eyes on Him.
