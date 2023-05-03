Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik graduated from Colorado State University and taught school for more than 40 years, with experience teaching preschool, elementary school and Creation Science in a Christian school of more than 300 students in Naples, Fla. for more than a decade.
Many years ago a journey in my life of teaching took a twist. After moving, again, I decided to take a non-teaching job and went through training for making reservations in Denver. The reservations were for the Grand Canyon. One perk was going from Denver to The Canyon to update our information that was handed out by over 30 operators.
The Canyon is in the Kaibab National Forest of northwestern Arizona. To see it from the north side takes a trip into Utah and back down a long stretch of road. Here it is called The North Rim. The canyon follows the Colorado River with headwaters high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado near the Wyoming Border.
Our family has been close to its headwaters many times within Rocky Mountain National Park. It eventually connects with the Yampa River in northwestern Colorado and the conjunction creates a massive river meandering through the Utah desert. As it nears the canyon created by its mighty surge, people can float on the river as a day trip. But to see The Grand Canyon is the adventure of a lifetime. My first time there, our leaders of Amfac, the company who ran the hotels and restaurants, took us to The Canyon Village.
We were introduced to the manager of the famous El Tovar Hotel. Zane Gray, the cowboy novelist, was given a suite there as he wrote his novels decades earlier. It is still called The Zane Gray Suite and he had a beautiful view from his balcony. An amazing woman of the late 1800s, Mary Colter, designed the rim buildings. Many beautiful Bible verses grace some of the buildings created from canyon rock. There are few rooms that can see The Canyon from their buildings, but staying on The Rim, hiking down into more of its beauty is exciting. Seeing deer, bighorn sheep and condors adds to the enchantment of this place.
The condors were introduced back into the canyon in the late 1900s. They were near extinction and biologists placed some within their walls. It was a great honor to be able to watch a giant bird fly free after almost losing them to extinction. People have been hurt or died by not following the rules listed everywhere by the dangers of the depths of this beauty of God’s creation. It was sad to hear anytime we got notice of a death there. But you just cannot help yourself to try to take in the grandeur of its beauty by colors, shapes and its massive size!
Our company took us on a helicopter ride to view it from above. As we put on headphones and we were hearing the theme from “The Odyssey,” we had been flying over the rich Kaibab Forest and as the notes are starting their delivery, we were instantly flying over the Canyon as we left the forest. It was one of those thrilling life experiences that are never forgotten. I still get chills as I remember that moment and the awe of its great design by The Creator.
Many scientists work all over the canyon. Most tell of its old, old, age, but the canyon itself has saved fossils within its walls to prove our earth is much younger than we thought. The settlement of the walls is in perfect layers that time could not produce. There is a fish delivering a baby that was enveloped within the walls. Today fish do not do this, but at the time of the creation of these mighty walls His creation came alive!
When Mt. St. Helen’s volcano blew in May of 1980, a mini Grand Canyon was created within days. Mules can be ridden down the Bright Angel trail, or you can walk it. About one and a half miles down is the Bright Angel lookout. It is a beautiful hike and the effort is worth a closer view to the river and those powerful canyon walls.
Having an adventurous husband allowed our family many trips in the United States and most of lower Canada. This job was very special as God’s hand and His artwork flowed with shapes and colors beyond description. Teaching always gave me great joy. The canyon gave me a gift of His design and beauty in a hard-to-get-to place, but well worth the trip!
