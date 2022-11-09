Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
The season of thankfulness is upon us, and with that my family is able to praise God, as my daughter and her family of seven rode out Hurricanes Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, and Irma, in 2019, a Category 3 hurricane, with little damage. But many parts of Naples and Fort Myers, Fla., did not, as Hurricane Ian, the largest there on record, hit both towns with full force and across the rest of Florida as well. We thank God for the huge Christian Church community where many churches get together to help the poor, needy or anyone who needs a hand in trying times. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 gives us the word to give thanks in all circumstances! The churches there truly have been a tremendous blessing during a very trying time. We also thank God that as Ian swept across the Atlantic heading toward South Carolina and North Carolina it dissipated.
This season of Thanksgiving is so full with a wonderful revival that Victory Baptist put on in August, with many coming to faith or a richer one. Prayer on the Square has been opening the county to prayers for family and friends on Friday nights for almost four years. Please check Facebook for the place and time where it will be held weekly. Phillip Greene, along with pastor Joe Ingham, have been leading our county in prayers from requests made. Phillip has been the leader on WECR radio for many years, including his father’s outreach for over 20 years. Philip prayed with, talked with, and lifted up families of this county. Swap shop, birthdays, deaths and funerals, plus other interests were the local community’s anchor. This ministry was a blessing of depth and love. Now he tends to the special-needs community of the high school.
Prayers of Thanksgiving are a lovely way to give God the glory and also our dependency on Him for answers to our prayers. The prayer cloud is a gift from God with schools, businesses and churches and their pastors. Also the Christian newspapers help further the outreach. As a substitute teacher, godly staff is a blessing to students and teachers alike. Being in the classroom is pure joy, as each child and the staff are created in His image. Avery County with its close-knit families remind me of the beautiful patchwork quilts made here by women of great skill with the love of family shining through.
A particular elk has been brought into this county with two cows, and now two calves, is also a note of Thanksgiving. The owners moved here and noticed all the elk names. Their desire is to help children know what the names of Elk Park, Elk River, Banner Elk, and other places in Avery County mean, and the past they represented. Braveheart has grown into a handsome, happy bull, with a beautiful place to call home with his family. They are truly a blessing for our community.
Brenda Kay and Kenny Melton are also on the list of thanksgivings. Her lovely floral and material shop is filled with friendships and prayers as friends and customers alike enter a very God-filled store. Prayers are welcome there, as well as a beautiful arrangement for all occasions. The arrangements for funerals are given extra care for an arrangement of silk flowers that are created with knowledge, beauty and love. Covid has hurt businesses worldwide and Brenda Kay and Kenny sewed many facemasks to meet the high needs here.
My life took a hard turn when my husband of almost 40 years developed cancer. We lived in Florida, though our home was in Colorado. He wanted to spend his last days in mountains and that is how we were led to Avery County. I’m so thankful for the four seasons, my husband reviving four months of joy to work on a couple acres and die with a smile on his face as he met Jesus! Seven years have flown by with the ebbs and flows of life. God is felt with strength here because of the foundation laid centuries ago as people came here to live.
Thank you to the Christian business owners here who let their light shine as they reach out to the people of this county and the visitors who have flocked here, especially since Covid. Thank you for health workers that are here when we are in need. May God richly bless them.
Brian Barrier gives us a gift of the Blue Ridge Christian News every month. It is free and a great source of godly articles and teachings. He has greatly encouraged so many lives with the good news it presents. Thank you to Jamie Shell for the local newspaper The Avery Journal-Times, that tells of the lives of the residents of this beautiful county. It has the highest elevation and highest county seat east of the Mississippi River, and four beautiful seasons to give thanks for to the Living God!
May this season, along with Christmas, be highlighted with the love of Christ as we finish out the year 2022.
