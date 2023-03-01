Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Monday, Feb. 20, was President’s Day, a designated holiday to celebrate two famous presidents who were both born in February. This tradition has been going on for more than seven decades that I know of, and is always a wonderful reminder of US presidents and the importance of their roles for the United States of America. As a school teacher who taught for more than a 40-year span, it was exciting to introduce a new group of young children to these two amazing men and their stories.
George Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732, in Popes Creek, Va. He was the oldest of six children and his father died when he was 11. He helped his mother with managing the estate and had a great aptitude for math. He became a famous surveyor in the Virginia wilderness.
In 1751, George took his older half-brother to Barbados. Lawrence suffered from tuberculosis. After they arrived in the helpful warmer climate, George suffered from tuberculosis. He had scars on his face the rest of his life from the disease. He inherited Lawrence’s estate, Mount Vernon, on the Potomac River, near Arlington, Va.
He became a commander in the French and Indian War and was in charge of all of Virginia’s militia forces. He resigned his command in 1759 and returned to Mt. Vernon and then was elected to the Virginia House of Burgess, where he served until 1774. In 1759 he married Martha Curtis, a widow with two children. George was very devoted as a step father to them both. He was a delegate for the Continental Congress of which he gave one of the most important documents of the world of freedom and liberty: The Declaration of Independence.
George Washington was many things to our country of freedom and liberty. His leading heavy battles against the King of England for our freedom and his knowledge of what that liberty would like with a document so full of hope for a free world, helped shape one of the most successful countries in the world!
Another president who helped our country in times of deep trouble was Abraham Lincoln. He led an interesting life and was called Honest Abe due to his great character, as it was said that he could not tell a lie. He was self-taught in Kentucky where he was born on the frontier on Feb. 12, 1809. His mother died when he was nine and his father remarried a wonderful stepmother, Nancy Hanks, that helped him with his studies.
The family moved west to Illinois and he was elected to local government in Springfield, Ill., at 25 years of age. He shortly opened a law office and became “Honest Abe” due to his deep love of truth. After serving one term in the US House of Representatives, he lost two U.S. Senate races. His convictions on debates concerning slavery helped him win the nomination for President of the United States.
As the Civil War began on April 12, 1861, Lincoln wanted to hold the country together. At the end of the war 750,000 soldiers had died. In April 1865, while attending a play just after the war was declared over, he was shot and killed in Washington, DC. The nation mourned and his body was taken by train throughout the country for people to mourn their great loss. Abraham Lincoln has stood for equality for all and will always be remembered for it.
