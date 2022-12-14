Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Peace is such a lovely word full of quietness, acceptance and the love of God. This Advent season and the 12 days after Christmas are celebrated in many countries of the world every year. We can dwell on His goodness, peace and love as it is celebrated.
How peaceful the stable must have been with the newborn babe and his parents as he came into this world. Angels saying the exciting news to shepherds. Did they feel the peace, even with the race that must have ensued on their way to the stable? And when they saw the scene there, was the peace that passes all understanding present in everyone, even the animals? Why did the wise men follow a new star? What did they hope to find?
I believe from Biblical scripture a coming Messiah had been carefully anticipated, covering many centuries. A young maiden accepted her role in the most important event in the world, when God came to Earth to bring peace. Mary’s Song praises God for her role in the most important drama of all time. When Mary and Joseph took the baby Jesus to the temple, two people knew immediately who He was. Were their hearts full of joy and great peace?
St. Francis of Assisi wrote a lovely message on this very subject many centuries ago. “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. When there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy. Oh Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; not so much to be loved as to love; for it is in the giving that we receive; it is in the pardoning that we are pardoned; it is in the dying that we wake to eternal life.”
Our world is full of unrest. Having the availability of mass media makes it so easy to know immediately when “news” is happening and where. Good news or bad news is instantly there for our knowledge. This capability has allowed many people to stress so much that they turn away from God, because of all He allows to happen. Covid has turned many people away from the church. The Pew Report recently stated that 80% of people have stopped attending church in America since Covid. With that statistic, that has already been falling dramatically over the past decade, our country is not of the same view for life as in the past. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, was what the believers in the Old World needed.It was a safe place to come worship Him freely. That has changed dramatically over the past decades. A relationship with Jesus is not important anymore.
Avery County, small county that it is, has 80 churches still serving the Body here.Most are small, with older patrons. In a few years, they will close. I have fervently been praying for the body of Christ to come together the past six years since I moved here. My precious husband passed away here in 2018. We knew I would be alone for the journey of praying for all the churches here just as we did before he died. It is my top priority.
Where is the peace found? In the body of Christ, who represents Christ on Earth, to reach out and tell others the good news. The first evidence of our walk with him is love. His love. Our second will hopefully be the peace found through his love.
“Make me an instrument of your peace, Dear Lord, and all the ones in this county to know You. Make our lights shine brightly in this dark time. May Your peace be present in our walk and the love be shining with Your power and glory. This is for this precious county that you love greatly!”
Please pray for Avery County to be a beacon of his light in a dark world.
