Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik graduated from Colorado State University and taught school for more than 40 years, with experience teaching preschool, elementary school and Creation Science in a Christian school of more than 300 students in Naples, Fla. for more than a decade.
Patrick was born in 389 AD and died in the year 461. He is noted for being the patron saint of Ireland. But his story is one of tragedy, adventure and the love of Jesus.
He was born in Britain into a wealthy family. His father was an alderman (member of a legislative council for the area) and a Christian. When Patrick was 16 years old, he was captured by pirates who sold him as a slave to Ireland. Four of his friends were taken with him. He served as a shepherd to an Irish chieftain. As shepherds, he and his friends were not given food to eat and had to find it for themselves. They all fell ill due to a lack of food.
During his six years of captivity, Patrick dedicated himself to his faith and escaped with his friends by repairing an old boat they had found. They fled to their home in Britain.
Because of his experiences during captivity, he was driven by the thought of returning to Ireland. His heart was tender to the lost souls of that country. He wanted to return to convert them to Christianity. He and his friends all had the same direction from God to go back and tell the lost ones about Jesus. They studied at a monastery to prepare for this ministry of outreach.
The instructors thought they did not have enough education to go to Ireland as missionaries. Reluctantly, however, the instructors let them go on to reach out to the Irish. They gained the trust and friendship of a great many of the tribal leaders all over the land. Huge numbers of druids became converts to the church. (One article I read said every druid group became believers and more than 300 new churches were built within Ireland.) Patrick reached out to many clergymen who helped him as they told the druids of Jesus and His love.
Something else Patrick left us was the three-leaf clover. Each of the three parts of the leaf represent Father, Son and Holy Spirit. That is a great reminder of the Holy Trinity. I have found many of them here in Avery County.
What a testimony Patrick has given us! We as Believers are all ministers of reconciliation, to those who have not taken the step. Our small county has had many people move here or buy mountain homes to visit throughout the year. As a believer it is an exciting journey to share His faith with others.
As a champion of October 31 every year, it is not for Halloween. The day is also called Holy Eve, the day before All Saints Day is celebrated in many church traditions. On that day in 1519, a young clergyman in Germany left a sheet of paper on the cathedral door asking why 95 items not included in the Bible that were included as worship for the church, while money needed for most of these items were allowed to continue.
Martin was on the run for the rest of his life, but because of his courage a world found the truth in the Word of God. He taught us what Holy Eve was truly about. A few centuries have included All Saints Day as a remembrance for Christians who had passed and those who fought for The Reformation and freedom to follow God’s Word.
Halloween was brought to America during the 1850s when the Irish potato famine struck Ireland, forcing many to leave. Most came to the United States and brought the traditions of Halloween with them, including the ghosts, black cats and pumpkins to decorate. But Holy Eve is a day of remembrance for the important church day, All Saint’s Day!
Patrick helped Ireland in the finding of the faith. What a blessing he and his friends gave to a very lost country. Let us remember that as we think St. Patrick’s Day, as well as when we think of another man, Martin Luther, and the questions he asked more than 1,000 years after Patrick. His legacy left in Ireland created a love for God in a lost land. Holy Eve gave us a remembrance of the night before All Saints Day to remember the saints who have gone home before us.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
