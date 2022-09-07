Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
A few years ago before my husband and I moved to Avery County, we visited it and started at the Chamber of Commerce. We took pamphlets, maps, and asked lots of questions. We looked around the area and had a special couple, realtors, take a great interest in us. Gregg, my husband, was very sick and wanted to live in the mountains again. We met, married and raised our children in Colorado. We had to move quickly to southwest Florida, as both of Gregg’s parents were ill. Gregg wanted to live in mountains again, but with our children and grandchildren in Florida, we did not want to have to move more than 2,500 miles from them in Colorado.
While here visiting, we stopped by Crossnore. Its pamphlet intrigued our interest in the love shown toward the children who lived there. We found the sweet cafe below the Crossnore Chapel. We stopped for lunch and a very kind young lady served us there. She told us her story of being brought to the orphanage at 11 years old with her younger brother. She told us about house parents living one week on and one week off with the children, so the children never had to move. She and her brother were in the same house. She was now 19 and explained she would be given a job after an amazing trip that benefactors supported for the children to enjoy seeing parts of the country. Her excitement was contagious.
She asked us if we had visited the chapel yet, and we said we had not. We were told to stop and see it on our tour of the campus. She asked us to go through the front door and walk to the front, then turn around and look at the back wall. Then she asked us to stop back at the cafe so she could explain the rest.
Gregg and I walked up to the chapel and entered the front door. On the wall behind the altar was a beautiful stained glass window of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The chapel was built in 1956 out of River Stone. It was named after Dr. Sloop’s husband, Sloop Chapel. Both had doctor practices for many years on the present-day campus.
As we turned toward the back of the chapel. we saw what the young lady had wanted us to see; a fresco by the now-famous Ben Long. One of nine he has created, including in Europe, was on the wall. The piece was called “Jesus and the Children.” There were many children in this picture. Our young lady was one of the children, and he used both she and her younger brother as subjects for the painting. She was so blessed to be a part of that spectacular project!
Gregg and I were so blessed to have had her tell us of this magnificent project! We never saw her again, but each time I go to Crossnore, eat in the cafe, stop in the resale store, or stop by the chapel, I remember that lovely young lady. I still can see her face and the joy she had in being part of that beautiful loving project.
The beauty of the fresco and the power of the story makes it well worth the time to stop by this precious place in Crossnore. “Jesus and the Children,” they go hand in hand. He loves HIs little children1
