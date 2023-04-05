Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik graduated from Colorado State University and taught school for more than 40 years, with experience teaching preschool, elementary school and Creation Science in a Christian school of more than 300 students in Naples, Fla. for more than a decade.
The words of Jesus as He took His last breath is everything we as humans, made in His image, had needed. After four millennia since the Garden of Eden (following Biblical timing), the Messiah had come to earth as a baby, all man and all God. The day that He died has a special name, too: a day of remembrance for many of us was a Holy Day named Easter. But many call it Resurrection Day. This name describes the Christ event of dying for us and rising again.
As a child of the 50s, dyed chicks or ducklings, hiding Easter eggs we had dyed and placed stickers on and placing them in our Easter basket, Easter bonnets, dresses and a wonderful luncheon after church had been most of my earlier memories. The young men and fathers dressed up as well. But at the age of nine, I understood and wanted to be baptized. I was, and it was very holy for me. Through my upper elementary years and then through high school, I was a very sold-out Christian, but I was shy and quiet. My love for the Lord was deep. I went on to college to learn about children from conception through age five, called Child Development. That changed my life goals, and it was a fascinating degree and an amazing career.
In college I was shy, but friends wanted me to try new things and that took me on a downward spiral. After graduating and teaching school for a year, I went to the highest of county seats and ski areas in the continental United States. I also met my husband there. We had our first child in Summit County, Colo., and life was good.
Through the journey, I rededicated my life to Christ and my husband was baptized. We now were on the journey of our lifetime. Raising children who are now raising their children (nine grandkids in all) in the ways of the Lord, has been a great adventure and gift from God.
The reason for this testimony is that Jesus died to save our lives for eternity. Avery County is full of churches and the most “Christian” of any place I have ever lived. (That includes seven states and 17 towns throughout our married life). The Lord gave us a great love for this county. The beauty here, the mountains, ski areas, four seasons and many Christians was called “The Safe Place,” as we journeyed for four years to find it. As we came from Florida, where we had gone to help Gregg’s parents who were in poor health, and as Gregg’s cancer got more intense, he said he would like to move to North Carolina. God spoke to our hearts and led us to Avery County. The beauty, a little cabin on the creek and a plethora of Christian people made it unique to anywhere else we had lived. After Gregg died, I attended a church which taught us about current events. The pastor who leads it shows and tells what is happening around the world that reflects the Bible and the end of time.
Jesus finished the work of salvation on the Cross so that we, too, could be with Him eternally. That very Gift is a journey for each of us as we hear of His path, begin to follow it and grow in it. Producing fruit as we reach out to others so they can learn about the Messiah, our King, generates new believers!
As Jesus hung on that cross and announced those words and then died, it did look like all was lost, including His time on earth. But wait...
After three days, our Savior appeared to His apostles and many others over a 40-day period and taught them to continue to reach out to others as He had taught them. Peter, who appeared weak in the beginning, became a great disciple and leader as well as John and nine others. After Jesus did His great work, Paul, a devout Pharisee, killed another Pharisee who claimed Jesus Christ as His Lord and Savior. When Saul, now Paul, was given a life-changing event as he was seeking the followers of Jesus to kill them, his life was changed by Christ and he became the greatest evangelist of the time.
Jesus said “It is finished” as His work on earth as the Son of Man was completed. He resurrected and had 500 witnesses to His ascension. He left His body, the believers of the last 2,000 years, to continue the work He has for us to do in His name. So many over the last two millennia have been blessings to others for the Good News! Many around the world have given their lives because they are Believers. During the Protestant Reformation, many died at the stake. Today, Christians in many countries continue to spread the Good News though they know they could die at any time because of the ones who do not know Him.
As He said, “It is finished,” His body of believers took up the call and for two millennia have been instrumental in reaching others with The Good News. May we each, as His Body, reach out to others who are not sure or do not know who He is. It was finished on the cross for the work Jesus did for all of us. It is now the work of His body to finish the work He laid out for us! Tell someone about Jesus whom God places in your path. His work is still going on by the power of the Holy Spirit through the people who answered His call to follow Him and tell others who He is!
