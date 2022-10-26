Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
On a quiet street behind the town swimming pool, near an elementary school is a sweet building. Within its walls are silk floral arrangement supplies and fabrics used to create masterpieces and crafts for all occasions. Also included are numerous products for quilting, ribbons, sewing notions and thread. Many unique crafts are also available, including Christmas and other types of figurines there for creative minds. Makings for various jewelry pieces can also pique the imagination with different forms, from earrings to bracelets and more than can then be transformed. It is ideal for people with creative, artistic imaginations and others, like me, who like to try.
Quilters have found their haven when coming from places inside and outside of the state. The atmosphere when they are there is full of ideas flowing, materials being matched for the project and notions to complete the project. As a friend of Brenda Kay and Kenny Melton’s, it has been a sweet place to stop by and sit at the “Prayer Table” and chat and pray if needs arise.
With four perfect seasons in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains surrounding the precious town of Newland, hearing the laughter rise in the summer from the swimming pool center across the street creates happy memories. Brenda Kay’s shop always wears the florals for the season and usually for the next one as well. As fall readies for winter, both seasons are being represented in her cozy shop. She also decorates on the outside of the shop in good weather.
I met Brenda Kay over four years ago after my husband died. I went into her shop when it was across the street from the Newland Library and told her my husband had passed. She got tears in her eyes to tell me her precious Kenneth was in his last days at home. He had fought in the Vietnam War and experienced hard sights while there. He came home, they had Kenny, and he worked on homes. He and Brenda Kay had the top Boy Scout troop in the United States and went to Washington DC to receive an award for the hard work the scouts did in the Avery County area. This troop of many young people who are from broken homes were so blessed to have a father figure like Kenneth Melton. They stop by the shop periodically to say hello and the bond is very obvious between them, Brenda Kay and Kenny (who was also one of the troop members). What a blessing to have for Newland! The works they performed for badges and blessings is still felt today.
A friend I met at her shop helped as we covered for Brenda Kay that summer of 2018 so Brenda Kay could be home with Kenneth. She worked hard at home as coloring the cemeteries (all 100 in Avery County) was in full swing. It is a wonder to drive through them and see the love bestowed upon the families for their loved ones and the great artwork Brenda Kay creates to make each arrangement specific to the family’s desire.
Outside of her shop you will notice a rare Tweetsie Railroad engine. Kenneth bought it for the joy of the town to have a relic of fun memories continue forward. Sometimes Kenny has blown the whistle to the joy of the students at Newland Elementary School! People will stop by just to get out and look at it as one of those memories of the past. Kenny won a lottery a few years ago and bought a truck with it. It is used to take toys to the hospital in Johnson City for the needy children there. It is a joy to know that they will be given a gift in the name of Jesus.
Another common request is for silk flower casket covers because they are kept at the cemetery and can last more than one year. Weddings have increased in ordering silk arrangements, corsage and for decorating tables. They last a long time. Many here in the area get arrangements every year for summertime, holidays and beauty.
The most amazing times that take place at the table in the shop are holy. Prayer is always available for those in need. The prayers lifted to Heaven have been powerfully answered. Right now, Kenny is in need of our prayers. He suffers from the effects of Agent Orange that his father was infected with while in Vietnam. He is needing special medical help because this is not a normal illness. Prayer is now asked at the shop and for all who love this family for Kenny. He needs miraculous help and we know that God loves to help!
Please stop by for a wonderful opportunity to feel the peace in this shop of creating. You will be greatly blessed.
