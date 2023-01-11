Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
A few years ago I heard of a new class starting at the church I was attending. Current Events is a class led by a pastor with a vision to align The Word with what is happening in the world and even into the heavens.
When we first started attending this group, we were taught about earthquakes around the world. An amateur watcher for them was seeing about one per year. But as our leader continued to communicate with him, the quakes started increasing to a huge number. Watching the news now shows multiple quakes happening around the earth, and often!
We have a Green agenda around the world to cut emissions that are causing travesty in our upper atmospheres. But as many scientists contend, car and cow emissions do not rise, but stay low to the ground. With that, solar flares (on the sun) are going to the extreme of incredibly high ones and far reaching; i.e., hot, or low which brings us colder weather.
Though these things definitely affect our world, they do not cause the problems that many people feel are hurting us. The sun is in God’s charge. But styrofoam that has spread across the world’s oceans are now huge floating islands with few solutions of what to do with all of it. A couple of young men have been getting others to collect the foam out of ocean currents for decades. Seeing trash on the Avery County roads has been disheartening. I would gladly get off the road to pick some up, but our roads have more traffic lately than anyone remembers, so the hazards are huge.
Over-harvesting of any of God’s creation has caused multiple losses of plants and animals that will never be seen again. Noxious weeds have appeared as our precious Blue Ridge has suffered higher temps than normal these past few years, including within all four seasons.
A major pandemic began a few years ago that has taken the lives of many. People died from it and others have been hurt or died despite the creation of vaccines meant to help. My sister and my niece both passed away last year, even after taking vaccine boosters, while almost everyone I know has been impacted by the pandemic.
For Christians and Jewish people, Israel and Jerusalem are of top importance according to the Bible and its prophecies for them. The temple mount is a central piece of faith and a topic of controversy for three religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Islam has many mosques in and out of Jerusalem and Israel. Christianity and Judaism are the main attraction within the word of God, from Genesis to Revelation, the Beginning and The End. But three religions vie for the land.
I am thankful for pastors and friends who have had the blessed opportunity to go to the land of Abraham through Christ and beyond, pastors and teachers who are so good about sharing their knowledge concerning this incredible place on earth. If you look at a world map, it is easy to find Israel between Europe, Africa and Asia on the Mediterranean Sea. God has kept its truths in many miraculous ways, including the Dead Sea Scrolls, that confirm scripture with more caves and artifacts being found to continue its confirmation of The Word!
With this incredible time of mass communications, many have fallen away from church and faith. As believers in His Name, we must reach out to those who have no idea who Jesus really is, or His Father or The Holy Spirit. With Avery County preaching the gospel to many, there are also more coming here for a safe haven who have never gone to church.
If you walk His walk and talk His talk, ask the Spirit to intercede for you. Invite a stranger or a neighbor to church, or out for a cup of coffee. Yes, most people here are related to each other somehow, but we can always make new friends! With so many people coming to this county for a safe place, let’s hand out the Truth in His name.
In 2018 at the Singing on the Mountain, Tommy Burleson, whom I had never heard of before, went to the podium to start the message. As he stood up to his over 7-feet height, he said, “Avery County, come out of your church buildings and be the Body of Christ.” That is the way I remember it. It changed my life as a wife with a sick husband called to this safe place, where my husband was given a year, his final one, to enjoy our little piece of heaven on a creek in a meadow, and where he went to meet Jesus with a smile on his face!
What Tommy said was so important. Many churches here are proclaiming the message with revivals, singing gatherings and fellowship. Tommy’s word and this county are here “for such a time as this!” Those were Queen Esther’s words and they fit so well into this safe place.
