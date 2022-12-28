Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Over two decades ago I was introduced to God’s creation in a powerful way. I had been hearing murmurings of it over a few years. In 2002, my family and I had to leave our beloved Colorado and go help both of my in law’s in southwest Florida. Being a mountain girl most of my life, it seemed impossible to go so far away.
All that hot sun was not good for one who could sunburn in seconds. I was in deep depression, but we started attending a big non-denominational church. In Sunday School our first week there, the teacher was talking about Creation Science. She had asked the church to fund money for an entire wall for Creation Science books in the church library.
I read voraciously and began to watch scales fall off my eyes. The world was not millions or billions of years old. We did not evolve from fish to monkeys to humans. God created the world in six perfect 24-hour days. Man was created from dirt on Day 6. The perfect accounting of our genealogy of the Old Testament directs us to 4,000 years before Christ and 2,000 years after He was born. That makes six millenniums. We are sitting near the arrival of a perfect 1000-year reign of Christ here on earth.
Creation Science is God’s science that represents a Creator who loves His people He created. Each one of us ever born was created within our mother’s womb at His touch. We are not perfect, but we are a gift of His. People have been born for thousands of years and for many, they never knew His name, but they knew Him.
This new concept of life, the way God meant it, changed my outlook entirely. I taught His truth for the next 14 years to many young people. I was blessed to give Creation Science chapels a few times every year on topics from His whales, to the world at 14,000 feet. His perfection in His world has been seen from the bottom of the seas to the tops of the highest mountains and out into His magnificent universe.
When viewing the three stars of the Pleidies with a strong telescope, you can see there is a star in the middle that is actually a cloud of gases. When beginning to study His phenomena, the furthest nebula that could be seen by a satellite (Hubble) sent out to find it, sent pictures back of “The Eye of God.” It was the furthest one out in the beginning of the 21st century. Now with much more advanced viewing methods, these men and women have found another door to a universe. Our God is always full of His glorious surprises to keep us on His toes.
We came to Avery County when my husband was in his last year of life. Moving here with him in advanced cancer, gave him a wonderful year. We bought a small cabin on a creek on a couple of acres and he flourished to work on that land. As he got weaker and then was put into hospice, he would teach the nurses about God’s amazing world. They loved “church” with Gregg. Being given an extra year of life to enjoy God’s creation in Avery County touched him deeply. He was so glad I had such a beautiful place to continue my life. For two and a half years,I did a radio show for WECR called “Adventures in Creation.” After the station was closed, I continued to write for the Blue Ridge Christian News and The Avery Journal. To spend time in thought and wonder to write these articles have kept me grounded the amazing glory of His creation.
Oh, there also is an elk, Braveheart, who was brought here to introduce the school children and people of the county to what a real bull elk and his “harem” including calves, look like. With all the elk things named within this county, it is a blessing to see them. This elk and I know each other very well. To have one come when he knows you and you call him is heavenly! That is just another component of Creation Science: Man taking care of God’s world. We could do better, but He sure left us beauty and mystery in these high Blue Ridge Mountains. That is Creation Science in a beautiful place.
