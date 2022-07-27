Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Living in Colorado most of my life, it was exciting news to hear there were elk outside of Newland. They are magnificent works of God! I saw on the cover of The Avery Journal a year and a half ago the announcement of an elk family making its residence on a ranch. I started looking for them and after a lengthy amount of time, was able to locate the land they call home.
My husband and I met and married in the highest mountain county in the US in Colorado. I taught school for more than a 40-year period in seven states, but Colorado was home. We would see deer, elk, bear, mountain lions, bobcats, eagles, hawks, trout and salmon, plus many other types of wonderful wildlife. After our children went to college, we volunteered on a drivable 14,000-foot peak outside of Denver. At 12,500 feet, we shared information about the animals, flowers, trees, fish and birds in these high mountains with tourists who had driven up this high-elevation peak to see what was there. We had been trained by PhDs through the Colorado Wildlife Department on may subjects, including wildlife, flowers and geography. When one of the local mountain animals decided to stop traffic to get to the other side, it could cause a traffic jam, but was well worth the wait.
Mama bears were known for stopping traffic to get their cubs to the other side of the road. Big horn sheep will come up to your car window hoping for a handout. Elk were abundant on this mountain and throughout Colorado. Elk herds can take a long time to cross roads. There can be hundreds trying to follow the rest of the herd. Many range into Denver’s open areas near the Front Range for easier grass to eat due to less snow than at higher elevations. The high-elevation grasses above timberline are sweet and a perfect fit for growing elk yearlings. The elk come down below timberline as the sun begins to set in late spring, summer and early fall, to sleep for the night where it is safer for cows and their young.
Braveheart’s world in Avery County might seem a small place to live compared to mountain life for the elk in other parts of the US and Canada. His domain includes a creek, swamp area, woods and high grasses on the hillsides. There are also old apple trees that happen to drop over the fence into their habitat. Based on the side of a mountain, there is a wooded area at the top of their fenced-in domain that his family retreats to during inclement weather, including on hot days and snowy ones as well. It is the perfect habitat for a creature whose family line lives free. But for Braveheart and his family, it is a perfect setup, including lots of safety measures such as a high fence and a worker there as well. His two cows and two small ones make his domain a perfect place to be. Well fed and cared for, Braveheart’s family is taken care of by a couple who show them great insight for the needs of the children of Avery County and their families.
On the sixth day of Creation God made man and then the land animals for him to name and care for. A couple has taken great time, thought and expense as they care for the elk. Beautiful large chairs await those who want to sit and watch the family for a while. No wild elk are in this area, but our children are able to view them with permission that have not been seen for more than a century. Being hunted to extinction is the reason for the loss.
Braveheart and his family are a beautiful addition to this wonderful place found within the Blue Ridge range. Deer, rabbits, wild turkey and hawks are common in the area as well. A white-tailed deer fawn has been hanging outside of the fenced-in area as if to say he enjoys the elk family there. it is nice to know that a little slice of heaven has been placed in the Avery County Blue Ridge area. With no bull to challenge him, he has not been known to bugle yet. Maybe that will happen one day, but his role is bringing in the next generation, and that is a wonderful gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.