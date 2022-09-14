Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
Years ago, the Lord called my husband and I to North Carolina to have a “Day of Prayer” on a mountain west of Murphy. Fields of the Woods, a Bible Park was our destination. At the time we lived in southwest Florida, sent from Colorado to attend to my needy in-laws.
The park is filled with the Word of God! Its name comes from the place King David had the ark taken before it was placed in the Temple. This park is filled with the Word of God and can be heard, seen and experienced in a short time. It also has walking paths and scriptures are seen everywhere.
Our family came on vacation the year before and were told we must visit this special place. It is beautiful with two small mountains with a valley in between and a baptismal pool as well. There is a Christian bookstore and cafe with a lovely pond to sit by outside. A replica of the mount where Jesus was crucified is there for Passion plays periodically performed.
The power of the Word is everywhere in this park. There is a wall of Psalms, 300 steps to climb with a walkway to take that explains Martin Luther and the 99 tenants in the Church of the time that were not in the Bible.
While at the park with our family, the Lord put on my heart the need for a Day of Prayer for the body of Christ in America. As we were making plans for the trip, Nagmeh Abidini had canceled a women’s retreat in southwest Florida that August. She had been allowed to speak to the United Nations about the release of her husband, Saeed, from being imprisoned in Iran for planting churches and camps there for believers. He was released four months following the Day of Prayer!
I asked Nagmeh if she would ask all her supporters worldwide to join us in a day of prayer for the Body of Christ, and she did. My husband, Gregg, and I went on that special day in September 2015. He had been diagnosed with cancer the year before, but wanted us to have this day of prayer. It was anointed, as we started it on a rainy Saturday morning. We were discouraged that no one might come, but God had other plans! The park has perfect acoustics. A young youth group of Spanish speakers came and after a powerful prayer to start the day, went and played beautiful Christian melodies that could be heard all over the location.
We did not announce the special day, as we believed God would bring those He wanted to us to pray for. People told us that God had them turn on a very small road to come into this place. Marriages were healed, one young man was released from the powers of Hell ruining his life. Four Black women came up and we all prayed for healing between all races, as we were all created by Him. The Spirit was so strong and healing there. God was working and not only the Day or Prayer we had, but the thousands on behalf of Nagmeh for Saeed and the body were pouring forth a work of revival and restored life in the Lord around the world!
Gregg passed away in Avery County in 2018. That summer, Tommy Burleson asked at Singing on the Mountain for Christians of Avery County to come out of their church buildings and become the Body of Christ of Avery County. Gregg had passed, but Tommy proclaimed what God had sent for us to do here.
The Lord’s calling us here for the great and unique people of this county who love Him and serve Him has been a special blessing for me. The past four years have also been used by God to show me more about His timing of things to come through a powerful preacher in this county. As both this man and Tommy have and still pray, so will I and anyone else who feels God’s plan of the special place.
The unity of the Body here is of utmost importance as the times we are entering are Biblical and powerful. I encourage the Body of Christ of Avery County to stand strong, and churches come together to support each other as we all see the world changing, just as the Bible said it would! If you do not have an active, living walk with Christ, please reach out to a pastor you trust or a believer.
