Editor’s Note: Nancy Malik has shared with numerous area listeners through a daily local radio program, and Nancy provides occasional contributions to The AJT based on her series entitled “Adventures in Creation.”
“Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditate day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers,” (Psalm 1:1-3)
Avery County is the smallest county in North Carolina, and possibly the nation. Before my husband passed away, we prayed for all 100 churches in the county. Four perfect seasons, amazing beauty and lovely skies make it a premier place to settle.
I did not meet Phillip Greene until a year after my husband’s death. But as I wanted to help Brian Barrier of the Blue Ridge Christian News find advertisements within Avery County Christian businesses, the hunt began to ask merchants for their help. Lynn Church (great name) of Three Nails Hardware was the first to join in advertising in Avery County. I continued, and noticed a radio station I had not noticed before, and went inside.
Meeting Philip and getting to share our love for Avery County was a wonderful door of opportunity as he and Brian were both friends. The connection for a joint ad was formed, but something had to bring the ads together. As we talked, it seemed that something could be a radio show called, “Adventures in Creation.” For over two decades I taught Christian Science to each of my kindergarten and first grade classes where I taught in Florida, and also in my Sunday School classes for K through 5th graders. Phillip and Brian agreed, and for three years I wrote and recorded this series.
One thing we all agreed on was that this area of the Blue Ridge needed a revival of the youth. As this prayer continued to grow, two amazing revivals were given on Mount Victory. What a wonderful answer to prayer! Also at this time, Philip’s interviews on his station gave many of us opportunity to learn of programs, school and church events, and county events. Football game emceeing and other sports, bus driver to sports events, leading National Day of Prayer and other special county events, as well as events I am not aware of, have been the norm for this man of God.
I know Phillip as a mighty pastor of the word at Newland Christian Church. His teaching and preaching from the Bible are well given, as he has spent most of his life reading and learning from his father and from his own personal quest for the Truth. His knowledge of the Word flows through him. Writing this as I attend his church, working with the radio station, and having been involved with other events has been very special because the Word is proclaimed through him.
Prayer on the Square has been a Friday night event for three years. For many of us, 9 or 10 p.m. prayer at Newland’s Square was a very holy time, as prayer requests were made. Philip, along with pastor Joe Ingham, were on Facebook during this prayer time and many requests were made and answered. He emceed the Fourth of July gathering this summer, with many other events over the years on the Square and at other places. He is on a first-name basis with many Southern gospel singers, politicians and other well-known personalities due to being a radio host and interviewer.
Is this a complete composite of this man of Avery County? Hardly. But knowing him for going on five years has been special as I watch God do his work through Phillip.
Please continue to pray for God’s healing on one of His good ones! We are all blessed to have him as a godly leader and a godly county that dwells in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A special place, according to our Lord!
