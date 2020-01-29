BEECH MOUNTAIN — The 39th annual Adaptive Ski Week was held from January 20 to 24 at Beech Mountain Resort with hundreds of athletes skiing and snowboarding with their coaches and volunteers. Both athletes and instructors came from across the United States to learn or improve their skills on the slopes with four days of lessons and practice, given in 90-minute time slots.
The clinic is run as a cooperative effort of the Sports, Art & Recreation of Chattanooga (SPARC), a chapter of the national group Disabled Sports of the United States of America (DSUSA). This event comes under the leadership of Al Kaye, Clinical Specialist at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn, and is designed to help individuals with both physical and cognitive disabilities learn to navigate the slopes by providing instructors, volunteers and equipment for all levels of interest and ability who come from the Southeast region. This year, the 39th consecutive ski week event is the oldest in the United States.
A great many sponsors pool their efforts and resources to make this possible, including host Beech Mountain Resort (who provided more than 400 lift tickets for the week), DSUSA, SPARC, the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center of Knoxville, Ft. Sanders Foundation, Carolina Rehabilitation of Charlotte, Warfighters Sports Project, local Beech Meadows Ski Shop (who provided the rentals for instructors), Ability Prosthetics & Orthotics, Joe Thompson BBQ, local Alpine Ski Shops, Southern Country Sports, Newman’s Own Foundation and the Pinnacle Inn, where the large contingency of athletes, their families, instructors and volunteers are housed for the week. The event featured more than $90,000 of adaptive equipment made available for the participants.
Special thanks every year goes to the Costin family who have sponsored and provided the wonderful skiing conditions for the weeklong skiing/snowboarding event for 39 years.
The instructional team was made up of PSIA certified instructors from across the United States with individuals from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (Colo.), Alpine Meadows Adaptive Program (Calif.), Crested Butte Adaptive Program (Colo.), the more local instructors from Cataloochee Adaptive Program, and the Beech Mountain Adaptive Program. A wide variety of adaptive equipment was used including monoskis, biskis and four tracking sliders.
Athletes came from all over the Southeast region of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, with ages from four to 70-plus years old. Our own Special Olympics athlete from Avery County, Katie Holdcroft, has been privileged to be able to participate in the event for the last six years. She has been fortunate to make friends with instructors Colleen Folley from Crested Butte and this year with Sheila Farny from Steamboat Springs. Katie also works with local Dee Thomas from the newly renovated Beech Mountain Adaptive Ski Program.
Potluck meals at the Pinnacle were available each night, but a highlight of the week was the Instructors Appreciation Banquet held on Thursday at Stonewalls Restaurant. Individual instructors were recognized and an award was given in honor of Gene Baron who was an amputee who skied at Beech Mountain. It is his efforts and energy that have become the inspiration for those who attend and instruct at the weeklong clinic.
The weather this year was largely cooperative, providing good snow conditions until Friday. But regardless of the weather, the athletes came away with a new understanding of the DSUSA motto: “If I can do this, I can do anything.”
