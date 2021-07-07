AVERY COUNTY — In a celebration long overdue, towns and communities across Avery County paused on the weekend of July 2 to 4 to celebrate the freedoms enjoyed as a nation, as numerous Fourth of July celebrations dotted the landscape countywide.
Beginning with the annual Fourth of July Parade in Pyatte, traditionally held the week before the Fourth of July, through the concerts and fireworks displays on Beech and Sugar mountains, respectively, on the night of Sunday, July 4, events took place throughout the county that welcomed visitors and offered opportunities for people gathering en masse for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of virtually every large-group event in the summer of 2020.
This year’s celebrations included town blowout parties in numerous locations. From the watermelon eating and frog jumping competitions that occurred on Friday, July 2, in downtown Crossnore to the Party in the Park, duck races and kids games at Banner Elk’s Tate-Evans Town Park on July 3, to a concert and barbecue that same day at Winters Town Park in Elk Park, throngs of people came out to enjoy themselves and celebrate America.
And then, there were the parades. County communities went all out to celebrate the Fourth, expressing their patriotism with town parades featuring everything from a live pig and chickens being towed by the award-winning Trosly Farm during the Elk Park Independence Day parade, to riders on horseback and an animatronic bear roaring in the Cranberry town parade to the ever-present roar of motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles that populated virtually every town parade this year.
A representative sample of parade images are inside this week’s edition of The AJT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.