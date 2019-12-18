SPRUCE PINE — Each year, Avery County Sheriff’s Office takes some county kids Christmas shopping.
The kids are identified by the schools to be beneficiaries of the local program. This year the group visited the Walmart in Spruce Pine on Dec. 12, spending about $8,000 on more than 20 kids in the process.
Fundraisers throughout the year, as well as some funding from High Country Charitable Foundation, make the program possible for ACSO.
Sheriff Kevin Frye said the program is good outreach for the office but, more than anything, the program is there to give back to the community.
“We just want to do something,” Frye said. “It’s our way of showing what Christmas is all about, and that’s the act of giving and doing. We couldn’t do it without the citizens here in the county and our friends that come up in the summertime.”
Frye goes on the trip personally to help kids pick out toys and clothes.
“Their eyes light up. They’re excited,” Frye said, adding parents will often call afterward to tell the office how excited the kids are.
Fundraising for the program starts in January and runs through December. While in the past the office has used its No Shave November fundraiser to benefit the program, this year those funds will benefit the Sheriff Explorer program at Avery County High School.
“Every year it’s just different little things,” Frye said.
Programs called “shop with a cop” and similar titles are popular charitable endeavors for law enforcement agencies that also serve as community and youth outreach.
There are hundreds of headlines across the country giving overviews of local programs from sheriff’s offices and local police departments as well.
A blog post on the National Police Foundation’s website by Beaumont, Calif. Police Chief Sean Thuilliez noted the importance of the programs for connecting to people so they can see police as people, even noting he brings his family with him on the outings.
“It’s just great,” Frye said. “The kids are just excited. When they’re with us they’ll hug on us and it’s just great. It’s a great experience.”
