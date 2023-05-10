Riverside Elementary’s D.A.R.E. graduates. Pictured are Jonah Arnett, Memphis Arnett, David Buchanan, Kenneth Cable, Ashton Carpenter, Benjamin Carpenter, Raelee Gehrke, Ayden Hicks, Riley Houston, Tycen McClellan, Milo Nowell, Logan Ollis, Spencer Vance, Eli Winters and Olivia Winters. Also pictured are Mike Henley, Phoebe Fisher, Whitney Baird, Casey Lee and Larry Moore.
Riverside Elementary’s D.A.R.E. graduates. Pictured are Jonah Arnett, Memphis Arnett, David Buchanan, Kenneth Cable, Ashton Carpenter, Benjamin Carpenter, Raelee Gehrke, Ayden Hicks, Riley Houston, Tycen McClellan, Milo Nowell, Logan Ollis, Spencer Vance, Eli Winters and Olivia Winters. Also pictured are Mike Henley, Phoebe Fisher, Whitney Baird, Casey Lee and Larry Moore.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Larry Moore congratulates the RES D.A.R.E. essay winners, Ayden Hicks, Milo Nowell and Eli Winters.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A RES student hugs Sheriff Mike Henley as he congratulates him for graduating D.A.R.E. Also pictured are Larry Moore and Casey Lee.
Photo courtesy RES
Freedom Trail Elementary School’s D.A.R.E. graduates. Pictured are Brylee Gwyn, Lettie Hanick, Mason Hicks, Jayla Hughes, Hudson Long, Jamison Mack, Abigail Pinter, Chandler Ray, Cash Shell, Alivia Shelton, Kendall Singleton, Nolan Smith, Emsley Townsend, Jace Townsend, Lucy Turner, Emma Walton, Josslyn White, Abel Wilson, Carter Wilson, Landon Woody, McKenna Wright and Knox Young. Also pictured are Mike Henley, Larry Moore, Emily Dellinger and Jenny Townsend.
Photo courtesy FTES
Winners of Freedom Trail’s D.A.R.E. essay contest, Noah Earnhardt, Jace Townsend and Michael Coates.
AVERY COUNTY — After completing a 10-week course, fifth graders around the county recently graduated from the D.A.R.E. program.
John Hicks brought the program back to Avery County in 2021 when Riverside Elementary had the county’s first graduating D.A.R.E. class in 20 years. Hicks recently retired, so Larry Moore, School Resource Officer at Avery Middle School, stepped into the role this year to take his place. Now, with one year and a few classes under his belt, he said that he is looking forward to continuing to do this for years to come.
“I’ll be doing this going forward, and to be honest, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.
D.A.R.E. stands for “Drug Abuse Resistance Education” and is an officer-led program that has been around since 1983. It primarily focuses on educating kids about alcohol and drug use and abuse, but has expanded to include modern issues, such as online safety and vaping, Moore said. Additionally, the program now includes a unit teaching kids ways to cope with stress. The program teaches them ways to navigate tough situations, to make good decisions and how to avoid peer pressure.
Each student is required to write an essay at the end of the program explaining what they learned, and the essays are judged in a class contest. The winners of the contest read their essays before the class and received a stuffed lion, which is the D.A.R.E. mascot.
“I loved all of it, but when they read the D.A.R.E. essays, they tell you exactly what they learned, and you know that you did your job right,” he said.
The D.A.R.E. program in Avery County is made possible by donations from the High Country Charitable Foundation, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, Wooly Worm Grants and Mountain Electric Cooperative, Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.