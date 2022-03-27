April is National Poetry Month! Enter our poetry contest for all ages, where everyone’s a winner!
Participants may stop by the Avery County Public Library to pick up their info packet, which includes an official entry sheet. Entries will be kept anonymous, and each division will be judged by a local Avery County poet. Everyone who submits their poem by the deadline of April 30 will receive a ticket to a pizza party for all participants, where you can choose to read your poem aloud, if you’d like, and where our winners will be announced.
Prizes include a voucher for a trail ride for two with Keith Ward, the Cowboy Poet, offered through Dutch Creek Trails, a voucher for four tickets to Grandfather Mountain, tickets to Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre performances, Bojangles gift cards, and more!
The guidelines for the poetry contest are as follows:
- Each participant can submit one poem, which must be limited to under 100 lines. If your poem is too long to fit on the entry sheet, you may use the back or staple additional typed pages.
- Do not include your name or contact info on your official entry sheet – these are identified by number to maintain fair judging.
- Poems may consist of any subject matter, but must be suitable for a general audience.
- Poetry will be judged anonymously, based on elements of originality, creativity, impact, and adherence to contest rules.
Divisions include Elementary (Grades 3-5), Middle School (Grades 6-8), High School (Grades 9-12) and Adults (age 18-100).
For more information, contact the Avery Morrison Public Library at (828) 733-9393.
