Students from the Avery High School Yearbook and Broadcasting programs attended a Media Day at UNC-Asheville on October 13. Among those attendees that took part in the trip were yearbook advisor Erika Eller, broadcasting advisor Stephanie Watson, technology specialist Sam Phillips, and students Ana Ambrocio, Emily Arnett, Brooke Brewer, Emma Daniels, Malley Greene, Cade Griffith, Garrett LaPrade, Hudson Pepin, Cynthia Romero, Sam Solis, Kadence Vance, Aaiden Walker, Sabrina Weiner, Shelby Grindstaff, Callee Buchanan, Yelenny Paz, Kelli Blackburn, Garren Benfield, Garrett Brinkley, Alexis Fay, Kaydence Menifer and Kylie White.

 Photo courtesy Erika Eller

