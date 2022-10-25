ASHEVILLE — On October 13, the Broadcasting and Yearbook classes from Avery High School headed to UNC-Asheville for Media Day.
The group met at the bus bright and early at 7 a.m., stopping for breakfast before arriving at the college. At 9 a.m. the group arrived at UNC-A, went to registration and attended the Opening Ceremony, where students received raffle tickets for later in the day.
Following the ceremony, the event offered different sessions students could attend for around an hour. Students could choose from “Broadcast Basics,” “Photography,” “Yearbook Design Basics,” and for the advisors sessions on “Budgets,” “Fundraising” and “Financing.” I decided to attend the Photography class with Carrie Tomberlin. During the session, we learned about different types of photography, the different perspectives you can capture and the feelings you can encapsulate through your images.
After our first station, lunch was served in UNC-A’s cafeteria, including a large buffet of different options for the students, a salad bar, breakfast bar and many more options.
After everyone had lunch, we went to the next class. During this session, students could choose between the classes of “Working in Radio,” “Travel Writing/Photography,” “Design Trends” and “Sports Coverage.” I decided to attend the “Sports Coverage” session with Mark Harrison. Here we were introduced to our lesson with an experiment — you had to balance your shoe on your fist and try to get up from a lying position. Everyone who attempted this challenge was successful. We then went more in-depth in the lesson and learned about types of high school and professional coverage. We learned about interviewing other athletes, photo coverage and stats. He told the class that experience matters, and explained how we need “coverage of everything we can cover.”
After this session, we went to the final session of the day. The instructional sessions included “How to Start a Broadcast Program,” “Photography,” and “Advocacy Journalism.” I attended another “Photography” class, this time taught by Eric Tomberlin. Here we learned about light, representation, context, punctum, expectation, asking questions and telling stories, all within the images we take. We learned about the different lenses as well. Tomberlin describes photography as “all about putting the brakes on time.”
After students attended their last session, we headed to the Closing Ceremony, where the day ended with the announcement of the raffle ticket winners. One of our students won a T-shirt from the raffle!
Afterward, the classes from Avery got together to take a group photo, leaving the university at 2 p.m. after an educational day at UNC-A, learning more about the aspects of media.
