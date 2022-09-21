WASHINGTON, DC — Earlier this year, Avery County High School’s Key Club took a trip to Washington, D.C. to allow the members to expand their leadership skills and meet people from all over the world.
Six students and two chaperones went to the 2022 Key Club International Convention in July. The trip was supported by the High Country Charitable Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
“We’re definitely very grateful to have the support of so many good organizations,” said Catherine Ware, advisor of the ACHS Key Club. “If schools don’t have that support, you aren’t able to do these types of things. It takes a lot more energy and effort and money out of kids’ pockets.”
High Country Charitable Foundation was formed around eight years ago, said Barry Blake, board member of the foundation. The organization’s goal is to help people and animals within Avery County. HCCF has worked with the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk many times throughout the years, he said.
“There’s nothing better than to be able to help young people get out and learn about the rest of the world, make connections and be able to network with people from all over the world,” Blake said.
One of the most beneficial things the students received was an opportunity to talk to people from different states or even countries, Ware said. She recalled one night where the students sat with a group from Jamaica. The two groups asked each other questions and learned about each other’s cultures, she said.
“We don’t always have tons and tons of diversity that we get to experience every day here,” Ware said. “I feel like that global perspective is key, especially for young people nowadays, to just be able to see beyond their own bubble of life.”
Ware thinks the students can use that perspective in their own community here in Avery. They learned that service opportunities are everywhere, and Ware hopes that will help them see the opportunities that are available here.
“They can use that in creating new projects that will help our community to be stronger,” she said.
Once they returned, the students wrote letters to the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club reflecting on their experience. They talked about the workshops they attended, what they learned and how they plan to implement that knowledge going forward. They discussed possible service projects they could do here that were inspired from the trip. For example, while in Washington, the students made cooling kits for homeless shelters and donated hundreds of children’s books to schools in the area. One student wrote that this inspired her to possibly start a project to make kits for Avery families in need and possibly partnering with somewhere like Feeding Avery Families to distribute food, sanitary products, toys and clothes to families who need it.
“I am proud of our Key Club members and the leadership supporting the club,” said ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman. “We are also very fortunate to have the ongoing support of the Kiwanis club, particularly Mr. Jim Swinkola, for their unwavering support to provide our high school Key Club members access to these tremendous opportunities.”
