NEWLAND — Students and staff gathered in the Avery County High School Gym on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to honor Avery County veterans that served our country.
The JROTC, led by Major Randel Matney, played a huge role in the event, said ACHS principal Ricky Ward. Members who weren’t assigned to things such as the Color Guard helped do things such as direct traffic and set up chairs in the gym. Breakfast began at 8:30 a.m. in the cafeteria, followed by a short service in the gym at 9 a.m.
More than 30 Avery County veterans attended the breakfast and service. At the service, the song of each United States Armed Forces branch was played, and the veterans who served in each of those branches stood to identify themselves with that branch. Several people spoke at the service, including Ward and members of the JROTC. The JROTC presented the Missing Warrior Table, sometimes referred to as a “Fallen Comrade Table.” The table is set as a memorial in honor of members of the U.S. military who are fallen, missing or imprisoned. The round table is set with a single empty chair, a white table cloth, an inverted wine glass, a lit candle, a single red rose in a vase with a red ribbon tied around it, a slice of lemon, a pinch of salt and a Bible. Each of these items has a symbolic meaning in reference to the service members who are missing. The framed description of the memorial and all the items on the table read, “They are unable to join us, so we remember them.”
