NEWLAND — On Thursday, Oct. 27, Avery High School’s Viking Players drama department put together a production of “The Invisible Man,” a Halloween-themed play adapted from the H.G. Wells classic novel of the same name. People filed into the ACHS mini-theater to watch the production, which began at 7 p.m.
The play follows Jack Griffin, a mad scientist who uses his experiments on himself to vanish. While he perfects his project, Mr. Griffin takes refuge in a wayside inn, his face wrapped in bandages and wearing sunglasses. A series of peculiar robberies plague the area, and Mr. Griffin, in a demented rage, tosses out anyone who enters his room. ACHS senior Garren Benfield was responsible for the role of Mr. Griffin.
“At first I was a little skeptical, a little nervous, the costume was very warm,” Benfield said. “But in the end, playing the Invisible Man was awesome.”
Much of “The Invisible Man’s” cast was returning from the theater’s “High School Musical” performance that took place in April 2022. There were a few new faces, including ninth grader Carly Vance.
“I really enjoyed the atmosphere, the energy, and everybody around me,” Vance said. “It’s different than performing in middle school.”
Freshman Lily Young played the role of Doctor Kemp, a mysterious visitor of Mr. Griffin’s.
“I would definitely say I loved it. It was very nice, very fun,” Young said. “Everyone had good energy. I loved my character – it was fun to get into, and I think we work well together as a cast.”
Stephanie Watson, theater and chorus teacher at ACHS, and her theater club are planning on opening auditions for their spring musical this week. Avery High School’s Viking Players drama department will perform “The Wizard of Oz” in March 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.