NEWLAND — Most people have probably seen the pull-tab posters around for OASIS, Inc., but few may know the face of the organization in Avery County.
Rubi Estrada first learned about OASIS through the purple pull-tab posters in the bathrooms around town. She graduated from Avery County High School in 2017 and went to East Tennessee State University, where she was a Roan Scholar who majored in political science and minored in public health. Estrada graduated from ETSU in 2021, when she returned to Avery County in search of work.
“In their posters, it said that they spoke Spanish,” she said. “Growing up here with immigrant parents, I kind of got to see it from the front lines, the lack of resources and services in their own language.”
Estrada was looking for more than just a job, however. She was also looking for a way to give back to the community that she grew up in. When she saw that OASIS had an opening for an Avery Services Coordinator, she knew she had to apply, she said.
OASIS had just lost a grant that allowed them to have a Spanish-speaking staff member, Estrada said. Due to that, she seemed like the perfect candidate for this role as a bilingual person who grew up in Avery.
“I just really am thankful,” Estrada added. “I moved here when I was seven, and since day one I got support. So I am really, really happy to be able to give back.”
OASIS, which stands for Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter, was founded in 1978 and serves survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery counties. OASIS offers free and confidential emergency housing, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing for survivors. Additionally, they provide advocacy services, education and other resources that survivors may need. OASIS advocates can attend court hearings with clients or meet them at the hospital at any hour to provide support if needed. The organization can also help survivors out financially, whether that be through paying the security deposit for a new apartment or providing money for groceries.
During October, designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, OASIS tried to convey the fact that the organization is not just a women’s shelter. OASIS provides assistance to anyone who needs it and recognizes that anyone can experience domestic violence, not just women. Additionally, the organization wanted to raise awareness about the other services it provides alongside shelter and housing.
Sara Crouch, director of community programs at OASIS, said that Estrada’s passion really shines through her client services work, community involvement and education initiatives in Avery.
“She’s very committed to the mission of OASIS and to her community in Avery County,” Crouch said. “She is reliable and really creative, and I think she’s very talented. I’m really grateful to have her on the team. I think she’s been one of the best additions to the OASIS team we’ve had. She’s just stellar.”
Currently, Estrada is working on expanding resources in Avery through several avenues. First, she is working on starting an educational healthy relationships program, like the one that’s currently in Cranberry Middle School and many schools in Watauga County, into more schools in Avery. She also facilitates the Preventing Abuse Response Team, which is a meeting full of community partners who come together to brainstorm ideas on how to further prevent abuse.
“I’ve learned so much, from the barriers of leaving an abusive relationship to figuring out public speaking,” Estrada said. “I’ve learned how to advocate better for clients.”
She’s also learned to appreciate the things she has, she said. Through working with clients, she’s realized how much of a privilege it is to have a supportive family, which is something she said that she’s very grateful for. Additionally, Estrada said she’s extremely thankful to be able to work within this community.
“I’m really grateful to be given the space to meet with amazing leaders in the community,” she said. “I grew up looking up to them as a student and now I’m working with them. It’s exciting, it’s just really, really exciting.”
