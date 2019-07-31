BOSTON — Avery County High school graduate Jacob Daniels is wrapping up a season with one of the country’s elite drum corps.
Daniels, a rising junior music major at Western Carolina University, is a trumpet player and has spent his summer touring with the Boston Crusaders.
Drum Corps is the highest-level marching music organization someone can join, and the Crusaders are a high level corps in its own right. The corps will be competing in the Drum Corps International World Championship, with preliminaries beginning on August 8.
Retired Avery County High School Band Director Dee Raby said to her knowledge, Daniels is the only student from ACHS to be accepted to tour with such a high-level corps, adding that he was an excellent student and musician while he attended the school.
“He always practiced. He always knew his music. He would come into the band room during his lunch and practice,” Raby said. “He just really worked hard at becoming a very fine trumpet player.”
Raby said Daniels participated in the high school’s marching band all four years and was a regular in district honors bands as well as earned All-State Band honors once.
Raby said Daniels barely missed the cut when trying out for the corps his senior year at the school.
“He just was a hard worker,” Raby said.
Daniels began his training with the Crusaders in May and trained at Castleton University in Vermont, where corps members began their days at 8 a.m. and ended them at midnight. The training included exercise regimens and training in dance and movement. The corps’s members first stop on the tour was in Detroit in June, and has performed in nearly 30 cities throughout the country since.
Daniels’ father Bill said the Crusaders had stayed in the area in the past while Jacob was in high school, and watching the corps rehearse at the high school caused him to fall in love with the idea of joining a corps. Bill added that music changed his son’s life.
“He went into middle school as probably a ‘C’ student, and being in the band completely changed him by the time he graduated high school,” Bill said. “He’s a Dean’s List student now at Western Carolina and I attribute all that to being involved with music.”
