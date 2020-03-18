It’s important to store your mulch correctly, especially if you have a truckload delivered. The pile should be turned on a regular basis if you aren’t going to apply it to the soil’s surface immediately. Otherwise, the center can become anaerobic, thereby creating conditions that create sour mulch, something that is toxic to the plants.
When choosing a mulch, consider these factors: 1.) cost is important if the area to be covered is large; 2.) availability; 3.) application ease; 4.) appearance — please avoid the dyed mulches; 5.) water penetration; 6.) permanence — fine mulches disintegrate more quickly than coarser ones; 7.) aroma — some grass clippings and manure can emit unpleasant odors.
Besides using wood chips, either shredded or in nugget form, there are other substances you might be tempted to use.
Sawdust and wood shavings are best avoided as both break down very slowly, especially pine sawdust. Both can deplete the nitrogen in the soil while sawdust prevents good water penetration.
Grass clippings are best left on the mown grass. They can be used for mulch if they are spread in a thin layer and haven’t been treated with an herbicide.
Hay is probably our oldest mulch. First-cut hay is dried grass that frequently has gone to seed, resulting in the introduction of weed and grass seeds into the garden. Because second- and third-cut hay typically is harvested before the grass has gone to seed, these cuts are preferable. Partially rotted hay makes a better mulch than fresh hay as fresh hay will steal more nitrogen from the soil during the rotting process.
Leaves need to be cut up either by a lawn mower or a wood chopper to prevent them from becoming a soggy mat. Spread them either 2-4 inches as a complete mulch or 1 inch if you are also using a wood mulch. When the leaf mild has decomposed to the point where the leaves are no longer distinguishable, it may be mixed into the soil.
Straw, the outer stalk of oats, barley and wheat, is a byproduct of the harvest. If used as a mulch, add nitrogen first to the soil and be aware that straw is a fire hazard.
Coffee grounds should never be more than 1 inch thick. The disadvantage is that it takes a lot of coffee grounds to cover a surface.
Compost, when partially decomposed, can make a great mulch. It will quickly disintegrate into humus. Many municipalities have yard waste collection sites but generally these are not great composing sites as the piles of leaves, grass clippings and what else is collected are rarely turned. Consequently, if you do take compost from these sites, store it for a couple of months, turning it regularly — and test the pH.
Manure, the excrement from herbivorous farm animals, should be well rotted. Fresh manure will burn the plants — and never use dog or cat manure as it can contain harmful disease.
Peat moss should not be used as it has little value when used as a mulch. Once it dries, it is hard to moisten, it decomposes slowly and adds little value to the soil. Using peat moss is controversial as many conservationists believe the amount taken from bogs is not sustainable.
Paper is a valuable resource to control weeds. Need to suppress a patch of weeds? Cover the area with newspaper topped with pine bark chips. Over time the paper will disintegrate, having killed off the weeds.
Burlap will decompose if made from an organic source such as jute of sisal; however increasingly synthetic materials are used to make burlap — and weeds can easily poke through its porous construction.
For more information, contact your local cooperative extension. And remember that the time you put in to applying mulch now greatly lessens the garden work you’ll have to do in the summer.
Absent from their gardens, Kit and Lise enjoy roaming our region exploring the intersection of horticulture and suburban living. More on Instagram @AbsenteeGardener or email info@absentee-gardener.com.
