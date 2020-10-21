BANNER ELK — Although a full-fledged festival could not be held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival has been a staple of the fall season in Avery County for more than four decades. Since its inception in 1978, the festival has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the High Country, as well as countless dollars to benefit local nonprofit groups and civic organizations.
In honor of the significance of the annual event, The AJT presents images from Woolly Worm Festivals past from its archives, highlighting the joy and entertainment that the event represents and provides on an annual basis.
The 2021 Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival is scheduled to return to downtown Banner Elk on the third weekend in October, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17.
