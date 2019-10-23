NEWLAND — Fall is in the air and with fall comes a variety of fun things to do. A favorite fall tradition is Healthy Halloween coming up from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Avery Rock Gym. Admission is free and all are invited.
Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume and kids will once again “trick or treat” to receive healthy goodies, enjoy many fun, health-oriented activities and be registered to win one of many door prizes, including a child-size bicycle and much more from participating local service providers and businesses. Mayland Community College Health Services nursing students will be on hand to man the teddy bear clinic and for those wanting blood pressure and body weight measurements.
The purpose of Healthy Halloween is to help parents become more aware of the health and fitness services that are available to families. Healthy Halloween encourages healthy eating and physical activity wherever people live, work and play. When asked about Healthy Halloween, Christen Fries, Region 9 Resource & Referral Specialist, said “We are modeling to children how Halloween can be fun and healthy! It’s not a trick to give out a healthy treat.”
For more information about Healthy Halloween call (828) 733.2899 or click to BlueRidgeChildren.org.
