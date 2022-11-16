“Give Thanks in everything, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus,” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
As we are approaching Thanksgiving, I thought this was an appropriate verse to reflect upon. Our belief in the providence of God makes it possible for us to be thankful when things go well and patient when things go against us. In this verse, Paul tells us to be thankful in everything. I know this is so hard to do when things aren’t going so well.
I think what Paul is saying in this verse is that when things go against us, God expects us to be grateful that His hand holds us and helps us when to endure the strain of bad circumstances. It reminds me of the footprints in the sand poem. Even though sometimes it’s hard to realize God supported us through trouble, we can be thankful that He did so in the end.
I personally often find myself thanking God more in the bad circumstances than in the good. I think when everything is going great, I tend to “forget” to thank God. I get content and don’t notice the good things that He is doing in my life.
I would like to give us all a Thanksgiving challenge, myself included. Before you gather, take some time to sit still and notice. Notice what you see, what you have and who is with you. Notice the color, beauty and variety around you. Keep noticing and make a list of the gifts God has given you. Then give thanks to God, the great giver in our lives.
O great Creator and Giver all of gifts, give us today the great gift of being able to notice you and your providence in our lives. Open our hearts to the spirit of thanksgiving. Open our eyes to notice things for which we don’t normally give thanks. It’s in the precious name of Jesus that we pray. Amen.
