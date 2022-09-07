My beloved child, I just had to send you this letter to tell you how much I love and care for you. I saw you yesterday. You were walking with your friends. You were laughing and smiling. It made me smile to see you happy. I was hoping you would walk with me as well, but you didn’t seem to have the time. So, I gave you a beautiful sunset to close your day and a cool breeze to help you rest. I waited for you, but you never came. It hurt that you were so busy, but I want you to know I still love you no matter what.
I saw you lie down on your pillow last night and I watched you fall asleep. I longed to touch your forehead and feel your head with sweet dreams. I spilled moonlight upon you and sent the heavens to twinkle their greatness for you. I long so much to talk with you. I have so many great gifts waiting for you.
You woke up late this morning and rushed off for your day. My tears were in the rain. You looked so sad, so alone. It caused my heart to ache because I understood. I feel the same emotions. My children let me down and hurt me many times, but I love each of you with all of my heart.
I try to tell you about my love in the quiet green grass. I whisper it in the leaves and the trees. I breathe it in the odor of the flowers. I shout it in the mountain streams. I ripple it in the ocean waves. I give the birds my love songs to sing. I clothe you in the warm sunshine. My love for my children is deeper than the oceans and higher than the mountains. It is bigger than the biggest need or want you could every have.
I know life is busy and you have very little time for me. I know how hard it is on earth. I really know, because I was there, and I want to help you. My Father wants to help you, too. He’s that way, you know. Just call me, ask me, talk to me. It is your decision. I have chosen you, and because of this I will wait. I will wait and continue to beam my love down upon you. My hope is that we will spend eternity together in heaven. I will wait for you because I love you.
