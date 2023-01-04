AVERY COUNTY — From festivals to infrastructural improvements, the towns and organizations within Avery County each have big plans for the future. The following is a look ahead at some of the projects, goals and initiatives that are planned across the county for 2023.
Towns
Banner Elk
Banner Elk plans to make improvements to the water system and infrastructure through a $2 million grant the town received from the state for that purpose. Additionally, Town Manager Rick Owen said he hopes to finish up the site plan for the front of the Historic Banner Elk School, which includes the integration of public parking and a sidewalk.
“Our main goal is to continue to provide services to the citizens and residents of Banner Elk,” Owen said.
Sugar Mountain
The Sugar Mountain Golf Course will turn 40 years old in 2023, said Village Manager and Finance Director Susan Phillips. The village’s TDA is also working on a video about the history of Sugar Mountain to preserve and celebrate its history, she said.
Newland
The Town of Newland has plans to revitalize the downtown area, said Mayor Derek Roberts. He hopes to continue to clean up the streets, sidewalks, rivers and ponds, he said. In addition to adding a dog park, Roberts said he would like to possibly add a few murals that highlight the town’s mountain lifestyle. Along with working with the Avery County Chamber of Commerce to bring festivals to Newland, Roberts said he would like to bring back downtown car shows on the weekends.
Elk Park
Like many other towns, Elk Park has some infrastructural projects planned for 2023. The town has a number of water and sewer projects it’s working on, in which it’s installing, improving and updating equipment, said Mayor Daniel Boone. Additionally, one of the well buildings in the town needs to be replaced, he said. The town hopes to have the Winters Town Park projects finished before the town’s Fourth of July event this year, and he has already received approval from the board to order more Christmas lights. Lastly, the town hopes to partner with the county in some way to have more police coverage in Elk Park, Boone said.
Crossnore
Crossnore received a grant to renovate the sewer trunk lines throughout the town, said Mayor Eddie Yarber, and the town hopes to start the project of replacing the old terracotta lines soon. The terracotta lines are expensive to maintain, he explained. Additionally, the town plans to update the potable water supply lines, as some of them are outdated and need to be replaced. They are also planning to replace the current water meters with electric ones, Yarber said.
Some of the roads in Crossnore are in bad need of repair, Yarber added, so the town hopes to have them repaved. If possible, the town would also like to add another walking trail, he said.
Other
Avery County Commissioners
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said that his biggest goal for 2023 is expanding broadband access to citizens of Avery County. Once the paperwork for the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant is completed, the town can move forward with the Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) grant.
Avery County was one of 12 North Carolina counties to receive the GREAT grant. As a participating provider of the national Affordable Connectivity Program, Spectrum Southeast was awarded the funds of the GREAT grant on the county’s behalf, and the commissioners pledged $250,000 of the American Rescue Plan funds toward broadband access with this grant.
The commissioners pledged an additional $3 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to put toward the CAB grant, which the state would match. The provider would then pledge $1 million to make a total of $7 million, Barrier said.
Additionally, the county hopes to get an occupancy tax passed through the state Senate, Barrier said. The commissioners and county government are taking steps to get workforce housing and another grocery store in the county, planning to update the radio and tower equipment to ensure that it’s all reliable and up-to-date, and making efforts to prevent drug use and addiction, Barrier said. County government is hoping for a favorable bid on the new D.S.S. building, which will be located at 358 Beech Street in Newland, so construction there can begin.
Freedom Life, a nonprofit organization that aims to help with re-entry, will be established and opened in Avery County in 2023, Barrier said. Finally, the county is gearing up to start plans for re-entry housing with a grant that it received for that purpose.
“We want to come together with a great budget and keep the county moving in the right direction,” Barrier said.
Avery County Schools
The Board of Education and Avery County Schools system plans to continue to focus intently on academic achievement, said Superintendent Dan Brigman. The system hopes to see continuing improvement in both teaching and learning for students pre-K through 12th grade, and it wants to sustain its current student enrollment and add more students if possible, he said. The Board of Education will meet with the Avery County Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a budget work session to discuss more projects for the year.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce
The chamber’s current priority is decorating and getting settled into its new office, located at 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 14 in Banner Elk, said executive director Anne Winkelman. Additionally, the Avery County Chamber of Commerce hopes to see its membership increase in 2023, she said. The Avery County Visitor and Business Guide will go to print in the early months of the new year, Winkelman noted.
Along with the numerous festivals sponsored by the chamber and its annual membership dinner in November, applications for Leadership Avery open in January. Registration is $400, which the participant and their sponsor split, Winkelman said. Once applications are open, interested individuals can apply by visiting https://averycounty.com/leadership-avery/ or learn more about the program by calling the chamber at (828) 898-5605.
Events
- Summerfest: Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, at Heritage Park
- Heritage Festival: Saturday, June 24
- Grandfather Mountain Highland Games: Thursday to Sunday, July 6 to 9, at MacRae Meadows
- Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival: Friday to Saturday, July 14 to 16, and August 11 to 13, at Sugar Mountain Resort
- Avery A&H Fair: dates TBA, at Heritage Park
- Woolly Worm Festival: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22, at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.