NEWLAND — The holidays are here, and Richie Phillips and his uncle, Jackie McKee, are preparing to sell four truckloads of items essential to many celebrations, including two truckloads of wreaths, 75-foot garlands and, most importantly, two truckloads of Christmas trees.
Phillips was born into Christmas tree farming as a third-generation farmer. His father and grandfather both worked in the business, and he learned all he could from them before farming his own trees.
Phillips is a native of Avery County, where his farm is located in Newland, making him a contributor to one of North Carolina’s top Fraser fir-producing counties.
Throughout North Carolina, which is the second-leading Christmas tree producing state in the nation, trees are raised in more than a dozen Western counties, with Alleghany, Ashe, and Avery being the top producers, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
When he was in his 20s, Phillips decided to stretch his business as far as the eastern coast of North Carolina, specifically Wilmington, a venture that has extended for more than two decades now. McKee joins the yearly trips to sell trees, so together they can operate two selling locations.
Phillips teamed up with the former owner of Farmers Supply Company and longtime Wilmington resident, Lester Turlington, to give coastal residents access to freshly cut Fraser firs. Phillips started selling trees at the store location on Oleander Drive, and it has been a partnership ever since.
McKee’s selling location is at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park, where he arrived this year the weekend before Thanksgiving. Turlington said that coastal residents know Phillips for his freshly cut trees.
“He’s kinda got the niche that these big stores have,” Turlington said.
The time between cutting and selling is shorter for Phillips than it is for farmers that sell to larger chain stores like Lowe’s Home Improvement and Home Depot, which contributes to why people love his trees so much, Turlington said.
The work that goes into providing fresh trees to the coast involves a yearlong process. Phillips noted that Christmas tree farming is a year-round enterprise. January and February are the slower months for cleaning up the fields from the previous year’s harvest. In March, Phillips and his workers begin replacing trees that they sold in the previous year, and in April and May they begin setting, resetting and fertilizing the trees. During May and June, Phillips spreads pesticides, while in July he puts out herbicides. Finally, in late October to early November, harvest time again begins.
When it comes to selling the trees on the coast, McKee explains that the work is even harder.
“We work seven days a week and we don’t get any breaks, but we meet a lot of nice people,” McKee said.
Phillips and McKee make their way to Wilmington the week before Thanksgiving and are done selling trees by the second week of December, when they used to be lucky if they could sell out before Christmas. According to Phillips, in the early 2000s, there was an over-surplus of Christmas trees because of the economic recession from 2007 to 2009. The crop rotation became inconsistent because of the trees that were not sold. Now, Phillips said there is a shortage of Christmas trees, not only because of inconsistent crop rotation but because of the cost to yield the trees. Phillips explained that because of the increase in the prices of fields and fertilizer, the cost to produce trees has increased.
“People are rushing to get their Christmas trees because they’re afraid of the lots running out,” Phillips said.
Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody pointed to another issue that is leading to the shortage of Fraser firs. According to Moody, at one point in the last 25 years, more than 50% of the population earned a portion of their annual income from trees as growers, employees, subcontractors, or customers. Moody added that support for tree farmers has been abundant in Avery County, but noted that “as more and more non-farmers purchase farmland and build million-dollar homes, that understanding is lost.”
In the year 2021-2022, 1.25 million trees were sold by Avery County farmers, according to Avery County Cooperative Extension. This year, Phillips said he and McKee plan to bring 1,500 trees to sell in Wilmington. Phillips prices the trees according to their quality, shape and, of course, height. The trees with the “perfect cone shape,” will be sold for higher prices.
Phillips’ full-time employees in Avery County take time off while Phillips and McKee are in Wilmington. Phillips said he hires local high school and University of North Carolina at Wilmington students to come in and help sell Christmas trees, noting that he has enjoyed being a part of the coastal community and appreciates the friendships he has been able to make. Phillips also was appreciative of many returning customers when he comes back year after year, and that those relationships are rewarding to him.
Turlington said Phillips is well known and has a lot of fellow Wilmington residents that would come into the store asking “When’s Richie coming down with the trees?” Turlington said each year they have a bet on whether Phillips or McKee will sell more trees.
For more than 20 years, Phillips has developed a relationship with St. James Episcopal Parish in Wilmington’s historic district. Each year, the church purchases a 10- to 15-foot tree from Phillips to use as a “Chrismon tree.” The Chrismon tree is decorated each year with special ornaments that have theological meanings, said Director of Communications at St. James Episcopal Parish Erin Becker.
The church’s facilities manager, Wes Clewis, expressed the importance of Phillips delivering the church’s Chrismon tree each year.
“I just don’t believe it would be the same without Richie picking out our tree and delivering to us, and that’s where the value comes in,” Clewis said, adding that Phillips makes the relationship a personal one rather than just business.
Phillips sells to many residents of the Cape Fear Country Club and sees them every year when he returns to sell trees for the holiday season. He said he enjoys being able to visit the lifelong friends he has made through his business.
Turlington said he feels as though his fellow coastal residents appreciate Appalachian Christmas tree farmers like Phillips because, considering Avery County is about four to five hours away from Wilmington, he knows many residents cannot make it to the mountains to find a tree in time for the holidays. Turlington sold the Farmer’s Supply Company about three years ago, but Phillips’ relationship with the store remains as he continues to sell Christmas trees for the new owner.
