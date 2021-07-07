BEECH MOUNTAIN — Local residents, friends and family visiting from out of town and tourists joined atop Beech Mountain to celebrate the 50th annual Roasting of the Hog and Fourth of July festivities.
Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce president Lesley Johnson said the hog roast cooked around 500 pounds of pork and 200 pounds of turkey this year. Proceed from the roast will “go right back to the community,” according to Johnson. Events such as the Mile-High Kite Festival, which is free to the community and donates around 200 kites to local kids, will be the first weekend in September and will be funded by the roast. Community members ate, enjoyed music outside the Beech Mountain Visitors Center and celebrated with fireworks in the evening.
