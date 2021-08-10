NEWLAND – Another 4H summer camp has come and gone, but the impact that has been made on the kids who attended the program will last a lifetime. This fact was evident during Bobbie Willard’s report on the Summer WOW Program to the members of the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Willard, who works for the Avery County Agriculture Extension Service as 4H Youth Development Director, said that this year’s Summer WOW program presented a unique set of challenges for she and her dedicated staff.
“It was an interesting summer,” Willard said.
Like many places across the country, the camp was short staffed in a number of ways. Willard and her staff carried the necessary responsibilities to keep the program going, however, even if it meant that one person had to take on several different jobs, including driving the bus, completing payroll and cleaning up the daily messes.
There were also concerns about whether or not the camp would be held in light of the situation around COVID-19, but Willard received the go-ahead to keep the program running due to the sanitary cautions that were in place.
The program serves children ages five to 13 and keeps kids engaged 10 hours a day, five days a week. The numerous activities campers engage in include trips to places across the county and occasional forays into nearby destinations like Roan Mountain, where the kids visited a blacksmith shop this past summer.
Willard thanked the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, who she said was instrumental in providing financial support to help many of the 42 youth served in this year’s Summer WOW program.
“About 90 percent of the youth we serve receive some financial benefit to come to camp, whether they’re from single-parent families, referred by DSS or are foster children, and various other reasons,” Willard said.
The Summer WOW program also teaches children valuable lessons during their summer adventures. Willard said that each day the kids would recite a pledge centered around the values of using words in a kind way, helping others, caring for the Earth, respecting others and doing their part to create peace.
“At first, a lot of kids thought it was corny, but by the end of the summer, the kids knew it by heart. You could ask them ‘What does that mean?’ and they would tell you,” Willard said.
Even though the Summer WOW program may be over, Willard and the folks at the Agricultural Extension Office are continuing to work to provide kids a unique learning experience at Riverside Elementary this fall. As part of the community project, a greenhouse is currently being built at the school, which will be complete with a living farm, planter boxes and abundant educational opportunities.
The project aims to keep kids enrolled at Riverside and to attract kids to the elementary school, as well as to act as a model for the rest of the school system. Kids will be able to care for the animals and learn about agricultural science, business and a variety of other agricultural-related disciplines.
“We’re hoping that by the end of August, the walls on the greenhouses are going to be up. I hope that once school starts, we’ll go in and form a true 4-H club,” Willard said.
To learn more about the Avery County Agricultural Extension and 4H activities, click to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
