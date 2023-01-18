BEECH MOUNTAIN — After making appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” one Appalachia-based band is preparing to play a sold-out show at Beech Mountain Resort on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Formed around 10 years ago in Castlewood, Va., 49 Winchester combines all of the members’ favorite music into one unique style. Classic country, Appalachian folk, rock-n-roll, along with dashes of soul and alternative-style influences, can be heard in the band’s music. The band consists of Isaac Gibson on vocals and guitar, Bus Shelton on lead guitar, Chase Chafin on bass, Noah Patrick on pedal steel, Tim Hall on piano, organ and keys, and Justin Louthian on drums.
The show at Beech Mountain Brewing Company is during the kickoff weekend for 49 Winchester’s 2023 tour. They will be touring all year, playing in places like Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Santa Fe. Even though they’ve played at venues across the country, 49 Winchester made sure to put plenty of stops close to home.
“We’ve played in North Carolina a lot,” Chafin said. “In the early days, we would drive down to play. It was one of the first places we would ever tour to.”
Chafin said that they’ve played at venues as far away as Montana and Utah, and this spring, 49 Winchester will travel all the way to California to perform.
As a testament to how the band’s style has changed over the years, Chafin started out playing banjo and he now plays bass.
Though they lean into the sounds of rock-n-roll more now, they’ll never get rid of their Appalachian roots, folk influences and country sound, he said.
The band is coming to Beech Mountain Resort on Saturday, Jan. 21, as a part of the resort’s Winter Music Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
While its show in Beech Mountain is already sold out, there are more chances to catch 49 Winchester during their 2023 tour. In April, the band will venture to Indio, Calif., to play at the Stagecoach Festival, which Chafin said is sort of like the Coachella of country music.
There, 49 Winchester will play alongside artists such as Christ Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Tyler Childers. For a full list of 49 Winchester tour dates or to purchase tickets, visit https://49winchester.com/tour.
The following is a list of upcoming artists performing at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill as a part of Beech Mountain Resort’s Winter Music Series:
- Craig Street Ramblers — Friday, Jan. 27
- Joey’s Van — Friday, Feb. 3
- Durry — Saturday, Feb. 4
- Gents & Liars — Friday, Feb. 10
- Underground Springhouse — Saturday, Feb. 11
- Painted Man — Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18
- Who’s Bad — Friday, Feb. 24
- The Reggie Sullivan Band — Saturday, March 4
- The Shelby Rae Moore Band — Saturday, March 4
For more details or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/events/.
