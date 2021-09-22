SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort’s 31st Annual Oktoberfest brings a festive, Bavarian atmosphere to the High Country Oct. 9 and 10.
Featuring the Harbour Towne Fest Band, the festival offers authentic musical entertainment.
Activities at the festival, located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive in Sugar Mountain, take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with music beginning at noon. Admission, parking and shuttle services are free of charge. Bavarian cuisine at the event includes bratwurst, knockwurst, sauerkraut, strudel and pretzels, though the good old American standards are also available, including hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, cotton candy kettle corn, funnel cakes, candy apples and more.
Avery County Cloggers give a special performance on Sunday at 2 p.m. Local artisans and craftsmen will show their wares at the 31st Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest, on the Sugar Mountain ski area grounds. A wide variety of items from food to ironworks will be available for purchase to the public.
Guests who show up to the dance floor Saturday at 4 p.m. are eligible for a prize in the Oktoberfest Costume contest.
Guests can also enjoy the area’s fall foliage while riding the Summit Express Chairlift to the top of Sugar Mountain from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The festival’s kids fun center operates 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Some of the activities include Fun Time inflatables, hayrides, corn hole, water balloon toss and pumpkin bowling. Admission to the kids fun center is $15.
For the latest updates about Sugar Mountain’s 31st annual Oktoberfest click to www.skisugar.com.
