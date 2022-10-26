BANNER ELK — Now that one of Avery’s biggest events has come and gone, the numbers from the 45th annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival are in.
Every year, the Woolly Worm Festival draws in an estimated 20,000 patrons, and this year was no different. Between visitors, vendors, volunteers and everyone else, a total of 20,475 people attended the 2022 festival between Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, said Mary Jo Brubaker, chair of the festival’s committee.
This event couldn’t be done without volunteers, said Brubaker and Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. This year, 190 volunteers helped set up, tear down and run the festival, Brubaker said. Running an event of this size means that there’s almost no such thing as too many volunteers, however, and they could have definitely used more volunteers, according to Winkelman. Brubaker and Winkelman both expressed their appreciation for the volunteers at the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, emphasizing that the event wouldn’t be possible without them.
Winkelman noted that festival officials were able to squeeze in a few extra spaces for vendors, bringing the number of booths up to 152. Just greater than 600 people attended the event as vendors, Brubaker said. Additionally, a couple dozen entertainers and, in the case of Avery County Cloggers, their parents, attended the festival, along with 20 law enforcement officers and EMTs, she said.
More than 19,500 tickets were handed out over the festival weekend between toddler tickets, which are free, comp tickets, children and adult tickets.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, there were 55 woolly worm races, seven semifinal heats and one final race. A total of 1,346 contestants entered on Saturday alone, with 617 more entering on Sunday. There were fewer races on Sunday, Oct. 16, with 30 races, four semifinals, one final and one corporate race. In total, 1,963 contestants entered races over the weekend. Emma Denton from Gastonia had Saturday’s winning worm, “Porta Potty.” Denton took home $1,000 cash from the final race and “Porta Potty” was the winter weather-predicting worm.
After analyzing the race registration forms, Brubaker was able to get a scope of just how far people will travel for the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival, she said. People from Newfoundland, Toronto, Montreal, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Ukraine and more traveled to the High Country and registered to race their worms.
The profits from the Woolly Worm Festival benefit the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce to enhance the schools in the county, fund children’s programs and promote business and tourism in Avery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.