SPRUCE PINE — In recognition of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the 12th Annual Remembrance Service and Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2. This is a special time to honor and acknowledge babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, prematurity complications, newborn death, sudden infant death syndrome-SIDS, illness, accidents and other tragic causes.
Our theme this year is “Remembering with Hope, Light and Kindness.” The program will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. This is an opportunity for parents and families to come together to share their grief, to remember their babies and to raise awareness. Parents, siblings, families, friends, and professionals are encouraged to attend. Childcare will be provided during the service this year.
Participants are invited to bring a picture or memento to be placed on the Remembrance Table during the service. After the Remembrance Service, families are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember which will be held on a special path within the church. After a ritual of candle lighting, families will return to the Fellowship Hall for refreshments and connecting with each other.
To get more information, you may contact Sylvia Buchanan at Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 and resource@brpartnershipforchildren.org or Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 and admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org. You may also check out our Facebook page, Blue Ridge Angel Babies. If you have any questions on the day of the event, you may contact Teresa Emory at (828) 284-2287.
The families and professionals who have attended since our first event in 2011 have found the programs very meaningful and healing. Here are some thoughts shared about previous services:
- “This event means a way to remember my baby I never got the chance to meet or see for the first time.”
- “It has really touched me. I experienced my loss two years ago. I never really had a way to remember my loss other than memory of being told I was pregnant. This is a new way for me to do so. Thank you.”
- “It reminds me that though time moves on, we never forget the loss we have all experienced. We come together to remember.”
In connection with this event, the Story Trail at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine will feature “The Little Things-A Story about Acts of Kindness” from October 1 to 7. The story by Christian Trimmer and illustrations by Kaylan Juanita remind us of how small acts of kindness can have a positive impact in the community. Doing acts of kindness in remembrance of our babies and loved ones has lasting benefits for everyone.
If you are interested in donating, you may mail it to: Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville or drop it by their office located at 392 East Main Street in Burnsville. Please note in memo it is for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. One-hundred percent of donations go toward the remembrance service, walk and memory trees.
The event this year is made possible with support from the following: Altamont Methodist Church, Blue Ridge Healthy Families, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, Compassionate Care of WNC, CVS, Family Support Network of the High Country, First Baptist Church-Spruce Pine, Jonas Ridge Methodist Church, Mountain Community Health Partnership, Story Trail Committee, Yancey Graphics, Angela Atkins, Wendy Ellis and other families who have experienced the loss of a child.
The International Wave of Light invites participants from around the world to light a candle in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss, starting at 7 p.m. on October 15 in their respective time zones, and to leave the candle burning for at least an hour. The result is a continuous chain of light spanning the globe for a 24-hour period in honor and remembrance of the children gone too soon.
