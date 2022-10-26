The 2022 graduates of Leadership Avery. Pictured from left to right, back to front are Dan Brigman, Dave Smith, Luke Barber, Corey Mallard, Matthew Hitechew, Katie Talbert, Mary Furst, Deborah Gragg, Nancy Owen, Elizabeth O’Hagan, Bonnie Clark, Cindy Turbyfill, Christy Ollis, Anne Winkelman and Brenda Hoss.
BANNER ELK — The participants of Leadership Avery met on Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonewalls to eat lunch and celebrate their graduation from the program.
Leadership Avery is essentially a class in which participating community leaders have the opportunity to learn about different industries and organizations within the county. Participants attend a day-long session once a month until the end of the program. Each session has a theme – one month, members learned about the county offices and how local government works, while another month they learned about the local nonprofits in the area.
The program offers a chance for the leaders within the county to network and build relationships with one another, which allows them to be able to serve the county better, said Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, as many of the 2022 participants pointed out during their graduation, Leadership Avery has given them a chance to learn things about the county that they possibly would have never known about. Even the members who were born and raised in Avery County noted that there was at least one resource, organization or happening in the county that they learned about through Leadership Avery.
